Pierre Garcon: Kirk Cousins 'a natural-born leader'

Published: Sep 02, 2015 at 10:36 AM

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is only two days removed from being anointed the team's starting quarterback, and already one of his teammates is singing his highest praises.

Pierre Garcon, Washington's leading receiver in 2012 and 2013, was quick to support his new starter on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday.

"Kirk is a very enthusiastic guy," Garcon added. "He commands the huddle, he has a lot of faith in us, that we can help him do well. He is a natural-born leader, he's definitely been planning for that for a long time.

"You can tell from what kind of person he is that he's a leader, he's been doing it for a long time and he's excited about the opportunity. We definitely want to keep him excited and never want to, you know, have him lose that faith in himself. He's definitely ready and eager to get the season started to prove to everybody what he can do."

Call this a passive-aggressive compliment, or an audible subtweet, but Garcon appears pretty comfortable that the team is moving on from Robert Griffin III. Such effusive praise toward Cousins indicates that Garcon and the Redskins offense had been wandering without leadership when Griffin was at the helm. Now behind a confident decision from coach Jay Gruden to promote Cousins, the Redskins are singing a different, more optimistic tune, and only time will tell if it will turn around the team.

Still, with Griffin still on the roster, the drama in D.C. is far from finished, especially with his teammates continuing to publicly issue pro-Cousins comments.

