Pieces in place for Rams to take over subpar NFC West

Areas of concern: Obviously, the ineffective run game could do a lot for whoever starts at quarterback by simply improving on that 89 yards per game total, starting with Marshawn Lynch's motivation. The team needs something out of second-year receiver Golden Tate, too. The wideouts as a whole need a shot in the arm. Defensively, one of the Seahawks' best pass rushers was surprisingly Raheem Brock, but he's now a free agent. If they can't generate pressure, the back four will be exposed. They gave up 12.5 yards per completions last season (27th in the league), and that was with a decent pass rush. If the Seahawks lose defensive tackle Brandon Mebane, they'll be very shaky on the interior.