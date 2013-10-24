Picking winners for Week 8 NFL games

Published: Oct 24, 2013 at 05:17 AM

Each week, the Around The League writer with the worst record in picks has to write our introduction. This week, that man is Kevin Patra.

All bow to the master, Gregg Rosenthal: Why the Indianapolis Colts can beat Peyton Manning.

PANTHERS AT BUCCANEERS (Thurs., 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

Could this be the final chapter in the long, strange ride that has been Greg Schiano's coaching tenure in Tampa?

COWBOYS AT LIONS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler

Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

49ERS VS. JAGUARS (in London) (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

ATL has always been told that if you don't have anything nice to say, then don't say anything at all.

BROWNS AT CHIEFS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

The Browns are on their 20th different starting quarterback since returning from their hiatus in 1999. That seems like a lot.

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

DOLPHINS AT PATRIOTS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

#Mind-blowing stat: Ryan Tannehill has yet to throw a touchdown pass against the Patriots.

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

BILLS AT SAINTS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

On the bright side, Mario Williams finally is playing up to expectations.

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

GIANTS AT EAGLES (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Kevin Patra

Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

JETS AT BENGALS (Sun., 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler

Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

STEELERS AT RAIDERS (Sun., 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

The last time football fans saw Terrelle Pryor in action, he was sacked nine times and threw three picks.

FALCONS AT CARDINALS (Sun., 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal

Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

REDSKINS AT BRONCOS (Sun., 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

The Redskins have allowed a special-teams touchdown in three consecutive games. Could that mean some magic from Trindon Holliday in Week 8?

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

PACKERS AT VIKINGS (Sun., 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

After watching Monday night's fiasco, it's hard to have any confidence in this team.

SEAHAWKS AT RAMS (Mon., 8:40 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

You know you're in dire straits when you (reportedly) attempt to drag Brett Favre off the lawn tractor and back into an NFL huddle.

Week 7 record

Chris Wesseling: 11-4
Dan Hanzus: 10-5
Gregg Rosenthal: 9-6
Marc Sessler: 8-7
Kevin Patra: 7-8

Season record

Gregg Rosenthal: 73-34
Chris Wesseling: 68-39
Kevin Patra: 67-40
Dan Hanzus: 64-43
Marc Sessler: 64-43

First-place finishes

Gregg Rosenthal: 3
Kevin Patra: 2
Chris Wesseling: 2
Dan Hanzus: 1
Marc Sessler: 1

Last-place finishes

Dan Hanzus: 2
Kevin Patra: 2
Marc Sessler: 2
Gregg Rosenthal: 1
Chris Wesseling: 1

Hero picks*

Gregg Rosenthal: 5
Dan Hanzus: 4
Marc Sessler: 3
Kevin Patra: 1
Chris Wesseling: 1

* Only person to pick a game right.

