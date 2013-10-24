Picking winners for Week 8 NFL games

Each week, the Around The League writer with the worst record in picks has to write our introduction. This week, that man is Kevin Patra.
Could this be the final chapter in the long, strange ride that has been Greg Schiano's coaching tenure in Tampa?
ATL has always been told that if you don't have anything nice to say, then don't say anything at all.
The Browns are on their 20th different starting quarterback since returning from their hiatus in 1999. That seems like a lot.
The last time football fans saw Terrelle Pryor in action, he was sacked nine times and threw three picks.
The Redskins have allowed a special-teams touchdown in three consecutive games. Could that mean some magic from Trindon Holliday in Week 8?
You know you're in dire straits when you (reportedly) attempt to drag Brett Favre off the lawn tractor and back into an NFL huddle.
Week 7 record
Chris Wesseling: 11-4
Dan Hanzus: 10-5
Gregg Rosenthal: 9-6
Marc Sessler: 8-7
Kevin Patra: 7-8
Season record
Gregg Rosenthal: 73-34
Chris Wesseling: 68-39
Kevin Patra: 67-40
Dan Hanzus: 64-43
Marc Sessler: 64-43
First-place finishes
Gregg Rosenthal: 3
Kevin Patra: 2
Chris Wesseling: 2
Dan Hanzus: 1
Marc Sessler: 1
Last-place finishes
Dan Hanzus: 2
Kevin Patra: 2
Marc Sessler: 2
Gregg Rosenthal: 1
Chris Wesseling: 1
Hero picks*
Gregg Rosenthal: 5
Dan Hanzus: 4
Marc Sessler: 3
Kevin Patra: 1
Chris Wesseling: 1
* Only person to pick a game right.
