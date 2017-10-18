Picking the Perfect Week 7 fantasy football lineup

Published: Oct 18, 2017 at 05:57 AM
Marcas Grant

Fantasy Analyst

So you think you're perfect, eh? Well don't just talk about it. Be about it. Prove to your friends and (more importantly) strangers you'll never meet that you're a fantasy football genius. Every week, set the perfect fantasy lineup for your chance to win one million dollars. You could use a million dollars, right? Right. Haven't joined NFL Perfect Challenge yet? Don't worry, you can get started in just a few seconds **RIGHT HERE**.

Below are the Perfect Challenge picks for Week 7 from The NFL Fantasy Stronghold.

Matt Franciscovich's Week 7 lineup (on Twitter @MattFranchise)

In a week with a lot of bad quarterback matchups, why not just pick the best quarterback? Good call by Franchise on Tom Brady. After being burned by doubting Adrian Peterson last week, it might be time to believe in him this week against a bad Rams run defense. Devonta Freeman and Julio Jones against a bad Patriots defense makes a lot of sense. Same with Brandin Cooks and Rob Gronkowski going against the Falcons in a potentially high-scoring affair. The Giants got over on the Broncos last week but the Seahawks don't figure to be caught napping. And Wil Lutz.

Alex Gelhar's Week 7 lineup (on Twitter @AlexGelhar)

Hey everybody, Tom Brady's here! Mark Ingram got a heavy workload last week and that should continue against the Packers in Week 7. Can Jay Ajayi top the 100-yard mark for a second straight week facing the Jets? Gelhar thinks so. (I agree.) 'Sup Julio Jones and Brandin Cooks? Zach Ertz has been a revelation this year and it should continue against Washington. The Vikings defense should tee off on a dysfunctional Ravens offense. And Stephen Hauschka.

Matt Harmon's Week 7 lineup (on Twitter @MattHarmon_BYB)

The Wentz wagon rolled over Washington in Week 1. He should be able to do it again this week. Leonard Fournette should be able to pick up his seventh TD in as many games this week. Yo, Jay Ajayi! Chris Hogan has been the most consistent Patriots WR and should stay hot against Atlanta. Julio Jones is still hanging around here. Hey, Zach Ertz came back! The Vikings defense is still eating. And Jake Elliott.

Marcas Grant's Week 7 lineup (on Twitter @MarcasG)

I'm going off board and banking on Matt Ryan against the Pats. Howdy, Leonard Fournette. I'm sorry I doubted you, Adrian Peterson. Please score a touchdown this week, Julio Jones. Larry Fitzgerald is fired up about Peterson in town and should stay hot. How you doin', Zach Ertz? The Titans should get to tee off on DeShone Kizer and the Browns offense. And Stephen Gostkowski.

Those are our picks for Week 7. Hit us up on Twitter with your lineup. Enjoy the games!

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarcasG, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat at marcasg9.

