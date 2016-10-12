Picking the perfect Week 6 fantasy football lineup

So you think you're perfect, eh? Well don't just talk about it. Be about it. Prove to your friends and (more importantly) strangers you'll never meet that you're a fantasy football genius. Every week, set the perfect fantasy lineup for your chance to win one million dollars. You could use a million dollars, right? Right. Haven't joined NFL Perfect Challenge yet? Don't worry, you can get started in just a few seconds RIGHT HERE.
Tom Brady made his return to the field in a big way, which has Franchise (and plenty of other people) expecting the TB12 Revenge Tour to have a very productive home debut against at Bengals defense that has been inconsistent. Franchise is also picking on the Dolphins defense with Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown and the Steelers defense -- or maybe they're just some of the best players in the league. LeSean McCoy's tough running earns him a start with the 49ers as an opponent while Allen Robinson gets a nod versus the Bears. Cam Newton or not, Greg Olsen is always worth a look. And Justin Tucker.
Alex is taking a chance that the Panthers surprisingly malleable defense won't have things figured out in time to slow down Drew Brees and the Saints passing game. For Gelhar, Le Play this week is Le'Veon and LeSean going against vulnerable run defenses but he took an outside-the-box look at wide receiver, hoping for ceiling plays from T.Y. Hilton and Jeremy Maclin. While the Perfect Challenge community at large isn't fully on board with Jimmy Graham, he's popular in the stronghold this week. Apparently, Alex doesn't believe in Colin Kaepernick this week as he's riding with the Bills defense. And Dan Bailey.
Cam Newton missed last week's game with a concussion but Harmon is expecting the Panthers quarterback to return and ball out against the Saints, which is a reasonable assumption. Perhaps a bigger leap is that Lamar Miller will finally get untracked against the Colts this week. David Johnson gets a pick because David Johnson. With a more than 70 percent ownership rate this week, Antonio Brown is likely to be in nearly everyone's lineup. There's Allen Robinson because Matt Harmon. Jimmy Graham has found a role in the Seahawks offense and could continue to produce against the Falcons. The Patriots defense could cause problems against the increasingly one-dimensional Bengals. And Dan Bailey.
Much like Franchise, I have no qualms in picking on the dysfunctional Dolphins by loading up on Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and the Steelers defense. David Johnson no matter what and LeSean McCoy because he's been so good all season long ... plus 49ers. John Brown might seem like a curious call, but considering the Jets defense has been vulnerable to the deep ball, he has a potentially high ceiling. Jimmy Graham looks like he's resurrected and has a great matchup against the Falcons. And Dan Bailey.
Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com.