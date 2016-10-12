Picking the perfect Week 6 fantasy football lineup

Alex is taking a chance that the Panthers surprisingly malleable defense won't have things figured out in time to slow down Drew Brees and the Saints passing game. For Gelhar, Le Play this week is Le'Veon and LeSean going against vulnerable run defenses but he took an outside-the-box look at wide receiver, hoping for ceiling plays from T.Y. Hilton and Jeremy Maclin. While the Perfect Challenge community at large isn't fully on board with Jimmy Graham, he's popular in the stronghold this week. Apparently, Alex doesn't believe in Colin Kaepernick this week as he's riding with the Bills defense. And Dan Bailey.