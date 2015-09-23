Picking the perfect Week 3 fantasy football lineup

Each week, you can try to predict the perfect fantasy lineup on NFL.com for a chance to win $1 million. Never played before? Don't worry, it's super simple and completely free. All you have to do is select who you think will be the highest scoring player at each position in a given week. Easy. And it gets better. Each week I'll collect the perfect lineup from each of our fantasy experts to try and help guide you all to the $1 million prize. Haven't joined NFL Perfect Challenge yet or bothered to play? Don't worry, you can get started in just a few seconds **RIGHT HERE**.
Below are the Perfect Challenge picks for Week 3 from Marcas Grant, Matt Franciscovich, Alex Gelhar and myself, Matt Harmon.
The Bears are a mess right now, and they've been particularly kind to opposing offenses in the first two weeks of the season. Walking into an angry Seattle team's house on Sunday, it feels like the Bears are destined for a Week 3 shellacking. Marcas Grant clearly thinks so, as he inserted two Seahawks players, and their kicker, into his perfect challenge lineup. Marshawn Lynch and Russell Wilson have yet to bust out a big combo rushing game this season, but Grant thinks this is the week they do. Two of his more interesting picks were Allen Robinson at WR2 and Jordan Reed at TE2. But you know what; I love both. Obviously, I'm Team All Allen Robinson Everything, and he has a great chance to follow up on his 155-yard, two score day. The Patriots rank 30th in allowing fantasy points to wide receivers so far. They don't have great cornerbacks, and teams are forced to throw in garbage time after getting thumped early on. Jordan Reed is essentially a top-5 tight end in PPR leagues with Kirk Cousins at the helm.
Franchise has spent quite some time now hyping Matt Jones in his weekly Committee Meetings column . He's doubling down by using Jones in his perfect challenge lineup for Week 3. I'm not sure I buy Jones as one of the top two scoring running backs, but he does have a good matchup on Thursday night. Brandon Marshall is his other standout, but I don't see that one as very outlandish. Marshall is in line for a monster game on Sunday. If their alignment data is any indication, he'll see a ton of the Eagles' Byron Maxwell. After signing a monster contract in the offseason, Maxwell has been one of the biggest letdowns. He didn't stand a chance against Julio Jones, and even let Terrance Williams torch him. I can certainly buy Franchise's Marshall selection.
Gelhar isn't afraid of Aaron Rodgers' matchup with the Chiefs on Monday night. And why should he be? Peyton Manning identified Jamell Flemming as a weak spot in their secondary, and picked on him relentlessly. Rodgers will likely see the same on film, and go after the matchup. Gelhar sees Cobb as the beneficiary of the trickle-down effect. Adrian Peterson is a popular pick in Perfect Challenge this week. He's coming off a week where he took the most touches of any running back in the NFL. He also has a great matchup against the Chargers, who just let Giovani Bernard run all over them. Peterson should make them pay in even worse ways then the diminutive Bengals runner. Gelhar is excited about the Seahawks matchup with Jimmy Clausen, especially considering Kam Chancellor just announced he's returning to the team this week. Lastly, Gelhar sees Le'Veon Bell wasting no time returning to form in his 2015 debut.
I went away from the crowd and picked Andrew Luck as my number-one scoring quarterback this week. He's currently the QB26 in fantasy leagues, but that is bound to reverse course soon enough. The Colts faced a pair of tough defensive units in the first two weeks of the season, but they'll matchup with a group that is anything but when they travel to Tennessee this week. Jamaal Charles draws a good matchup with Green Bay this week, as I think their positive showing against Marshawn Lynch Sunday night had more to do with the Seahawks offensive line. I don't know how I'll go through any of these weeks without putting Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown in my Perfect Challenge lineup. I mean, they won't be the top scorers every week, but no one should be surprised any week that they are. The weakness of the Washington defense is still in the secondary, despite big improvements made by their front-seven. Odell Beckham is one of the few pieces of the Giants offense that's working right now, and he should feast on that group of defensive backs Thursday night.
Anyway, that's how we're rolling for Week 3.
