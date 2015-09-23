Picking the perfect Week 3 fantasy football lineup

I went away from the crowd and picked Andrew Luck as my number-one scoring quarterback this week. He's currently the QB26 in fantasy leagues, but that is bound to reverse course soon enough. The Colts faced a pair of tough defensive units in the first two weeks of the season, but they'll matchup with a group that is anything but when they travel to Tennessee this week. Jamaal Charles draws a good matchup with Green Bay this week, as I think their positive showing against Marshawn Lynch Sunday night had more to do with the Seahawks offensive line. I don't know how I'll go through any of these weeks without putting Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown in my Perfect Challenge lineup. I mean, they won't be the top scorers every week, but no one should be surprised any week that they are. The weakness of the Washington defense is still in the secondary, despite big improvements made by their front-seven. Odell Beckham is one of the few pieces of the Giants offense that's working right now, and he should feast on that group of defensive backs Thursday night.