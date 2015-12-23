Picking the perfect Week 16 fantasy football lineup

I was a little surprised that I was the only one to go with Cam Newton, who was the QB1 overall in three of the last five weeks. He faces a Falcons team that he just hung 265 yards and three touchdowns on in Week 14. Two Steelers were a popular choice among us all, DeAngelo Williams and Antonio Brown. Williams gets so many scoring opportunities in this elite Pittsburgh offense, that matchup should not even matter in the consideration. He's a three-touchdown candidate every week. Brown is playing at a Hall of Fame level right now, truly transcending the position, and gets on of the NFL's worst secondaries this week. Part of me was a little sad I did not put Martavis Bryant here, though, just to present the other side of the explosive token. The Bills defense was a no-brainer choice for me if we are talking about the upside for highest scoring unit of the week in fantasy. They face Kellen Moore in Buffalo, and badly need a strong performance, which should cause Rex Ryan to come out blitz-a-blazing. Moore threw three interceptions in just 25 pass attempts last Saturday.