Picking the perfect Week 16 fantasy football lineup

Below are the Perfect Challenge picks for Week 16 from Marcas Grant, Matt Franciscovich, Alex Gelhar and myself, Matt Harmon.
Marcas likes Russell Wilson to continue a hot streak that has him throwing 19 touchdowns to zero interceptions over the last five weeks. Against a crumbling Rams defense in Seattle, the odds are as strong as any. DeAndre Hopkins is an interesting choice, as he'll likely have Brandon Weeden at quarterback. However, Hopkins amassed eight catches for 94 yards with Weeden primarily behind center last week. The most peculiar choice for me was Matt Forte. Mired in a back-and-forth committee, and facing a Tampa Bay run defense that ranked inside the top-five units per Football Outsiders, the outlook is far from glowing for the veteran Bears back. Maybe Marcas knows something I don't? That is quite likely.
How can you not put David Johnson in your Perfect Challenge lineup after what we saw last week? The rookie looked like a legitimate superstar talent in every way possible slicing through the Eagles defense. He's in one of the best offenses in the league, and is their knockout punch. His matchup this week is not exactly daunting either, as the Packers allowed 510 total yards to running backs the last four games. The Texans defense is a nice sneaky play, as the unit is on fire and playing Zach Mettenberger this week. Mettenberger is a bad quarterback despite what traditionalist evaluators want you to think, and he'll chuck one into the teeth of the Houston secondary and take plenty of sacks. Franchise has Gronk and Allen Robinson in his lineup, which is smart. I hope he enjoys both of their top scoring tight end and wide receiver games vaulting my team over his in our NFL Fantasy Writers vs. Producers league championship this week.
Gelhar has a nice lineup, particularly his choice of Jordan Reed at tight end. Reed was the top scoring tight end overall in each of the last two weeks, and clearly Gelhar likes him for a three-peat. The Eagles are weaker at cornerback than down the middle of their defense, but Reed is a matchup nightmare for any defense. He has a strong target share in the Washington offense, and is Kirk Cousins' favorite red zone target. Doug Martin is another fine choice that may get overlooked. The Bears allowed 639 total yards and five touchdowns to running backs in the last four games, and Tampa Bay plays at home. Ben Roethlisberger has a great chance to tear through a porous Ravens secondary that carries a 28-4 touchdown to interception ratio this season.
I was a little surprised that I was the only one to go with Cam Newton, who was the QB1 overall in three of the last five weeks. He faces a Falcons team that he just hung 265 yards and three touchdowns on in Week 14. Two Steelers were a popular choice among us all, DeAngelo Williams and Antonio Brown. Williams gets so many scoring opportunities in this elite Pittsburgh offense, that matchup should not even matter in the consideration. He's a three-touchdown candidate every week. Brown is playing at a Hall of Fame level right now, truly transcending the position, and gets on of the NFL's worst secondaries this week. Part of me was a little sad I did not put Martavis Bryant here, though, just to present the other side of the explosive token. The Bills defense was a no-brainer choice for me if we are talking about the upside for highest scoring unit of the week in fantasy. They face Kellen Moore in Buffalo, and badly need a strong performance, which should cause Rex Ryan to come out blitz-a-blazing. Moore threw three interceptions in just 25 pass attempts last Saturday.
