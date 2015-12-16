Picking the perfect Week 15 fantasy football lineup

Each week, you can try to predict the perfect fantasy lineup on NFL.com for a chance to win $1 million. Never played before? Don't worry, it's super simple and completely free. All you have to do is select who you think will be the highest scoring player at each position in a given week. Easy. And it gets better. Each week I'll collect the perfect lineup from each of our fantasy experts to try and help guide you all to the $1 million prize. Haven't joined NFL Perfect Challenge yet or bothered to play? Don't worry, you can get started in just a few seconds RIGHT HERE.
Below are the Perfect Challenge picks for Week 15 from Marcas Grant, Matt Franciscovich, Alex Gelhar and myself, Matt Harmon.
Marcas sees this as a week where you should go back to the once high-powered Falcons duo. Perhaps he's just yearning for the days of old where both Devonta Freeman and Julio Jones regularly finished as the highest weekly scorers at the wide receiver and running back scorers. The matchup with the Jaguars defense, and Atlanta needing to keep pace with their offense, may also have something to do with it. Doug Baldwin has eight touchdowns over the last three games, which is quite a lot. Marcas likes the idea of riding that hot streak again this week against a Browns secondary that just put Joe Haden on IR.
Franchise recommends the Jaguars stack for yet another week. The Falcons defense was one of the better units at eliminating big plays this season, but that trend took a sharp reversal last week. Atlanta gave up three passing touchdowns, including 46 and 74 yarders to Ted Ginn. Look for the Blake Bortles/Allen Robinson connection to hook up for a few big plays. Calvin Johnson hasn't hit his weekly ceiling on a consistent basis this season, but Week 15 matchup with the Saints is as good a time as any to make it happen. The Chiefs aren't the safest play in the world, given their road status, but playing against whoever Baltimore has to roll out is quite appealing.
Eddie Lacy is back part three? Well, either way, he's a strong consideration this week. He should (key word) be locked in for 20-plus touches. The Raiders are sneaky good at stopping the run with a strong front-seven, so keep that in mind for this week. Lamar Miller is another player with workload concerns, but at different points this season the team wakes up and feeds Miller in games after they lose an outing because they got away from him. Michael Floyd has 100 yards receiving in four of his last five games, and caught four touchdowns over that span. He's an excellent play against an already poor Eagles secondary that now has to deal with injuries.
Keep riding the hot streaks that seems to be the theme of my takes. I have David Johnson as my No. 1 running back this week. His ceiling is outrageous, and even though he has 120 total yards in back-to-back games, we haven't seen the best of him yet. A.J. Green is coming off two big games in a row, and AJ McCarron starting may not be such a bad thing for him. McCarron routinely fed his No. 1 receiver in college. He came in and did the same with Green on Sunday, and they get the leaky 49ers secondary this week. Now that Rob Gronkowski is back healthy, I can default back to my normal strategy of putting him in my tight end spot every week.
That's how we're rolling for Week 15.
