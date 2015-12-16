Picking the perfect Week 15 fantasy football lineup

Keep riding the hot streaks that seems to be the theme of my takes. I have David Johnson as my No. 1 running back this week. His ceiling is outrageous, and even though he has 120 total yards in back-to-back games, we haven't seen the best of him yet. A.J. Green is coming off two big games in a row, and AJ McCarron starting may not be such a bad thing for him. McCarron routinely fed his No. 1 receiver in college. He came in and did the same with Green on Sunday, and they get the leaky 49ers secondary this week. Now that Rob Gronkowski is back healthy, I can default back to my normal strategy of putting him in my tight end spot every week.