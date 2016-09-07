Picking the perfect Week 1 fantasy football lineup

I'm going to call Franchise's lineup the Hype Squad. Pretty much every player that earned early draft round hype is here. It makes plenty of sense. Entering Week 1 before we really know anything about how the season is going to go, why not roll with the guys who will be season long studs? That means Aaron Rodgers, David Johnson and Odell Beckham will be among the players who get plenty of love this week. Everyone in Franchise's lineup projects to be well within the top 10 at their repective positions this season. We'll see if they can get off to quick starts in Week 1.