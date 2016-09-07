Picking the perfect Week 1 fantasy football lineup

So you think you're perfect, eh? Well don't just talk about it. Be about it. Prove to your friends and (more importantly) strangers you'll never meet that you're a fantasy football genius. Every week, set the perfect fantasy lineup for your chance to win one million dollars. You could use a million dollars, right? Right. Haven't joined NFL Perfect Challenge yet? Don't worry, you can get started in just a few seconds RIGHT HERE.
I'm going to call Franchise's lineup the Hype Squad. Pretty much every player that earned early draft round hype is here. It makes plenty of sense. Entering Week 1 before we really know anything about how the season is going to go, why not roll with the guys who will be season long studs? That means Aaron Rodgers, David Johnson and Odell Beckham will be among the players who get plenty of love this week. Everyone in Franchise's lineup projects to be well within the top 10 at their repective positions this season. We'll see if they can get off to quick starts in Week 1.
In a minor upset, Gelhar eschews going with any Packers. The biggest surprise might be Andrew Luck over Aaron Rodgers, although that might be showing tacit respect to a Jaguars defense that is expected to be improved from years past. It's definitely not a shock to see Lamar Miller getting the call in Week 1 against a Bears defense that could struggle for much of the season. Jordan Reed remains a popular choice among the members of the Stronghold for his overall athletic ability ... as well as a cherry matchup against the Steelers to open the season.
The biggest surprise in Harmon's lineup is a name that ISN'T there. All week long, Harmon has regaled the Stronghold with future fantasy fantasies of Ware running roughshod over the Chargers doormat run defense. But when it comes time to pick his Perfect Challenge lineup, he rolls with Lamar Miller and DeAngelo Williams. Both are solid choices, especially considering their respective matchups. It's just a surprise. Oh hey look ... it's Jordan Reed again. Hi, Jordan Reed.
I went a little out-of-the-box with Eli Manning against a weak Cowboys secondary in a game that could feature a lot of points. Similary, I played the matchups with my running backs, favoring DeAngelo Williams and Spencer Ware. Guess what? Yeah, I also played Jordan Reed this week. It will be interesting to see if Reed approaches Gronk-type ownership levels this week with the Patriots starting Jimmy Garopplo at quarterback. I think the Bears offense could struggle against a strong Texans defense -- especially with J.J. Watt expected back to start.
Welp. That's it. After all the pomp and circumstance, it's time to get down to actual football. Check back here each week for our Perfect Picks. Good luck!
Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarcasG or on Snapchat at marcasg9..