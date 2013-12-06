Physicians Society leader wants to build bridge with players union

I would like to see the relationship between the physicians and (NFL) Players Association improve. A year ago at the Super Bowl, (NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith) made a comment that 78 percent of the players don't trust the team doctors. Yet, none of us have ever seen that survey and any time we ask our players, "Have you taken a survey? What are your thoughts on it?" No player to a team has ever acknowledged that they had a survey. So none of us can figure out how that number was come up with. We think we have a very good relationship with our players. It's mysterious. Either way, there's this perceived sort of tension between the PA and the Physicians Society. I would like to be instrumental in bridging that perceived gap. I have had some initial conversations with some members of the PA. We don't have any skin in the game besides that we provide good care for the players. I think the PA would certainly would want the same thing -- contracts and CBA and all of that stuff. It has nothing to do with the physicians. We're a third party to that. We do bridge both the NFL as well as the PA with our relationship with the players. I would like to have at least bridged that gap with the PA and have a better relationship than is currently in existence between the physicians and the Players Association. I think a great relationship with the players currently exists.