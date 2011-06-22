Philly surprise: McNabb works out with former teammates

Quarterback Donovan McNabb, whom the Eagles traded to the Washington Redskins in early 2010, joined some of his former Philadelphia teammates for a workout at Power Train in Cherry Hill, N.J., Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia reported. McNabb then hit the field at Memorial Sports Complex in nearby Evesham for agility drills and weight training with Jamaal Jackson, Austin Howard, Trevor Laws and Juqua Parker, among others.
"I'm just focused on working out, it's what I do in the offseason," McNabb said. "So, working with a great group of guys. (The Power Train) guys did a wonderful job of preparing those guys. So, I was just looking forward to it."
McNabb, who is the Eagles' franchise leader in several statistical categories, was in the region for the dedication of The McNabb Family Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Voorhees Replacement Hospital.
McNabb more than likely will be on the move again once the NFL lockout is lifted after Redskins coach Mike Shanahan benched him for the final three games of the regular season in favor of Rex Grossman. The Redskins traded a second-round draft pick in 2010 and a conditional pick in 2011 to acquire the six-time Pro Bowl quarterback from the Eagles.
"I'm just working out right now," said McNabb, 34. "As you can see, I'm in some great shape and I'm only gonna get better."
Jackson, McNabb's former center, said the quarterback helped keep the mood light during the workouts.
"It was refreshing hearing that laugh, that chuckle that you could probably hear from a mile away," Jackson said. "It was good seeing him.
"Whatever happens with him ... we joked about it a little bit in the weight room. I hope for the best for him and his family. Of course he's gone through a lot and it's been publicized, but he's been a strong guy throughout and as far as I've known him and he'll pull through."