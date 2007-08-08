Phillips faces big challenge in Big D

But Jones, recognizing the Cowboys' need to get much more from its defense, focused on Phillips' reputation for being one of the all-time great defensive coordinators in the NFL. Specifically, he zeroed in on Phillips' attack-oriented, 3-4 scheme, which has an impressive track record (most recently with the Chargers) of smothering offenses and creating big plays with defenders rushing often and from all angles. The Cowboys' owner wanted that to replace the "fundamental, straight-line" version of the 3-4 that Parcells employed. Parcells' plan sacrificed the ability to generate consistent heat on the quarterback for the sake of preventing big plays. The only problem, which was particularly evident late in the 2006 season, was that the Cowboys not only didn't produce a strong enough pass rush, but also didn't stop enough game-breaking plays.