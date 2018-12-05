Phillip Lindsay, Todd Gurley among NFL Players of the Week

Published: Dec 05, 2018 at 01:30 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Denver Broncos rookie dynamo Phillip Lindsay has quickly made a habit of breaking off big runs and garnering notice.

According to NFL Research, Lindsay's 6.08 yards per carry this season is the third-highest in a season since 1970 (minimum 150 carries).

On top of putting up statistics that only the likes of Jamaal Charles (2010) and Barry Sanders (1997) have bettered since Nixon was in office, the Denver running back collected his first AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor following another stupendous effort on Sunday in a Week 13 24-10 Broncos triumph over the Bengals.

Lindsay led a group of honorees grabbing weekly honors for the first time this season as Dolphins corner back Xavien Howard was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, Chargers kick returner Desmond King hauled in AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner tackledNFC Defensive Player of the Week and Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas secured NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

The reliably outstanding Todd Gurley was the only honoree to repeat as the Rams running back rushed to his second NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor this season.

Lindsay helped the Broncos stay in the playoff hunt as he exploded for 157 yards rushing on just 19 carries (an astounding 8.3 yards per tote) and scored twice on the ground. Lindsay scored from 6 yards out off right tackle to open the game's scoring and added a 65-yard streak for a score off left end in the third quarter to put the game away.

Gurley was the go-to weapon for the Rams' offense as it clinched an outright NFC West title with a 30-16 victory on Sunday, tallying 132 yards and two touchdowns in 23 carries. He added three catches for 33 yards for good measure. With the Rams holding a precarious 16-13 lead in the fourth quarter, Gurley closed the game out with both of his scores coming in the final stanza. He scored off the right end from 13 yards with what would be the eventual game-winner before salting the game away with a 2-yard plunge.

With a game-high eight tackles (two for a loss), a sack and two passes defensed, Wagner had a sterling day as it was, but it was his 98-yard interception for a score that put the exclamation point on the Seahawks' 43-16 rout of the 49ers.

Howard, who had two passes defensed and three tackles, nabbed two interceptions as the Dolphins defense clamped down during a 21-17 win against the Bills.

King had an all-around outstanding day for the Chargers in their pivotal 33-30 win over the Steelers on Sunday night. He had nine tackles and two passes defensed with a 21-yard kick return and a huge 73-yard punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 23.

A perfect day was had by Rosas, culminating with a 44-yard game-winning kick in overtime to send the Giants past the Bears, 30-27. Rosas was three for three on field goals, with a 57-yarder to begin New York's scoring in the second quarter and a 37-yard boot in the fourth. He was likewise three for three with point-after attempts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Niners, RB Tevin Coleman agree to two-year contract

Tevin Coleman is headed to San Francisco. The 49ers and the running back have agreed on a two-year deal worth $10 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Chiefs put franchise tag on pass rusher Dee Ford

Dee Ford is staying in Kansas City. The Chiefs franchise-tagged the pass rusher on Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

news

Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray measured at 5-foot-10 1/8

Kyler Murray's measurements are in! They are as follows for the Oklahoma quarterback: Height: 5-foot-10 1/8 Weight: 207 pounds Hand size: 9 1/2 inches.

news

Brady, Belichick pen HOF letters on behalf of Law, Seymour

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick penned letters on behalf of two former Patriots legends to the Hall of Fame selection committee. The 2019 Hall of Fame class will be announced at NFL Honors on Saturday.

news

Ravens keep John Harbaugh on new four-year contract

John Harbaugh's once-uncertain job status has been addressed. The Ravens announced a new, four-year deal with the head coach on Thursday after he led them to a 10-6 record and division title in 2018.

news

Jets name Gregg Williams new defense coordinator

The Jets are on the verge of hiring Adam Gase's defensive coordinator. The team named Gregg Williams to be their defensive coordinator.

news

Falcons hire former Bucs coach Dirk Koetter as new OC

Dirk Koetter is staying in the NFC South. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach is returning to Atlanta as the Falcons offensive coordinator, replacing Steve Sarkisian.

news

Josh Allen, Darius Leonard among Players of the Week

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Colts linebacker Darius Leonard and Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin closed out their rookie campaigns on a high note. They were among Week 17's NFL Players of the Week.

news

Titans LB Brian Orakpo retiring after 10 seasons in NFL

Tennessee Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo announced on Monday he is retiring after 10 seasons in the NFL. Orakpo joined the Titans in 2015 after playing six seasons with the Redskins.

news

Nick Foles, Baker Mayfield among NFL Players of the Week

Nick Foles, Baker Mayfield, Aaron Donald, Patrick Onwuasor, Brett Maher and Dwayne Harris make up the Week 16 NFL Players of the Week.

news

C.J. Anderson signing with Los Angeles Rams

Veteran running back C.J. Anderson is signing with the Los Angeles Rams to help bolster the team's running back corps heading into the postseason, a source told Mike Garafolo.

news

Derrick Henry, Amari Cooper among NFL Players of the Week

Derrick Henry's 238-yard performance for the Tennessee Titans and Amari Cooper's big game for the Dallas Cowboys earned them a place among the NFL Players of the Week for Week 14.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE