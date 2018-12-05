Phillip Lindsay, Todd Gurley among NFL Players of the Week

Gurley was the go-to weapon for the Rams' offense as it clinched an outright NFC West title with a 30-16 victory on Sunday, tallying 132 yards and two touchdowns in 23 carries. He added three catches for 33 yards for good measure. With the Rams holding a precarious 16-13 lead in the fourth quarter, Gurley closed the game out with both of his scores coming in the final stanza. He scored off the right end from 13 yards with what would be the eventual game-winner before salting the game away with a 2-yard plunge.