Phillip Lindsay: Broncos offense under Shurmur 'fits my style'

Running back Phillip Lindsay enters his third offense in as many seasons with the Denver Broncos.

After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons under Bill Musgrave and Rich Scangarello, respectively, Lindsay believes Pat Shurmur's offense fits him even better than the previous two.

"I think it's gonna be simpler for us to learn," Lindsay said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. "And I think it's going to be aggressive. I just think that it's what fits my style, and I've been able to adapt to every style, but I think that this style right here is something that is going to fit me, kind of like how my rookie year was. I'm excited about that."

It's an interesting comment from Lindsay given that it's the same feeling newly signed Broncos running back Melvin Gordon expressed. It's also noteworthy considering reports from Denver indicate that the team's brass believes Gordon better fits Shurmur's scheme.

As stated several times in this space: Bet against Lindsay at your own peril. The third-year undrafted running back has plowed his way to the top of the depth chart each year despite adversity tossed in his path.

Lindsay once again dealt with offseason surgery but said he's fully healthy from a February wrist cleanup procedure.

Whenever the Broncos get back to work, expect a motivated Lindsay to show up with that same chip on his shoulder, ready to scrap for every snap.

"Stars fade," he said. "You don't want to be looking back at past success so much that you don't put anything together for your future. I look at it as I had two good years to set up for my third year. And Year 3 I heard is when you usually have a lot of biggest gains."