Phillip Dorsett: Training for the 40-yard dash

Published: Feb 21, 2015 at 04:20 AM

There's speed, and then there's football speed. The 40-yard dash is where prospects aim to prove they have that next-level speed to thrive in the NFL.

That's where Miami wide receiver Phillip Dorsett was looking to leave an impression with scouts at the combine. He might not have broken any records, but running a 4.33 and 4.35 in the 40-yard dash is still very fast. That's plenty of speed to burn past defenders.

While he may not have the size of someone like Megatron, players like T.Y. Hilton, Antonio Brown and Emmanuel Sanders have proven you don't need tremendous size to be a playmaker.

Want big-play afterburners like Dorsett? Check out the above video to see what it takes.

