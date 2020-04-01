Phillip Dorsett 'can't wait' to play with Russell Wilson

Familiarity reigns for Dorsett, who said he was sold on the job by Pete Carroll telling him the Seahawks will win, and they'll have fun doing it. It sure would be fun for Dorsett to have a career year in terms of yards following a 2019 season in which he set a career-high in touchdowns with five. He'll have an excellent passer -- one who was pulling off feats of greatness and took an early lead in the MVP race before Lamar Jackson blazed past the rest of the league -- to help him get there.