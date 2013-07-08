Philip Rivers vs. Tony Romo: Which veteran QB reigns supreme?

One of the most important aspects of playing quarterback is effectively managing the game from the pocket. From getting the offense into the proper play at the line of scrimmage against various defensive fronts and blitzes to taking care of the football in key situations, the quarterback is expected to play "winning football" in the big moments. Romo has been one of the best game managers in pro football since becoming the Cowboys' starting quarterback. He sports a fine touchdown-to-interception ratio (177:91) and traditionally keeps his turnovers at an acceptable rate. However, Romo led the NFL with 19 interceptions in 2012, while making a number of questionable decisions under duress. For instance, the aforementioned interception against the Redskins in the season finale occurred against the same blitz the defense had used against him for most of the game. The lack of awareness in that situation is troubling and unacceptable for a veteran quarterback with his experience.