Philip Rivers seeks to strike balance between 'aggressive and stupid'

Were it not for Jameis Winston's outsized 30 interceptions last year, much more attention would have been paid to the battle between Rivers and Baker Mayfield for the top spot on the interceptions chart.

Clearly, throughout his career, Rivers has been willing to take chances with the ball, hence ranking first in the NFL in interceptions twice in the past decade. Sometimes he threads the needle for a big play few would consider available. Other times it ends up in the opponent's hands.

Part of the issue last season was the Chargers offensive line was a mess, as it's been for years in L.A. Moving to Indianapolis should help in that regard, as he now plays behind one of the best lines in the league.

But after a turnover-plagued season, Rivers is aiming to find a balance in Frank Reich's offense of protecting the football but not negating that gun-slinging mentality.