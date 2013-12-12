Philip Rivers leads feisty San Diego Chargers in upset of Denver Broncos

The most telling sequence came in the third quarter when Rivers moved the Chargers from their 1 to midfield over 12 plays. Denver committed two costly penalties - an offside when San Diego had the punt team out on fourth-and-4, then a 12-men-on-the-field that set up first-and-5 and allowed the Chargers to burn more clock. Though they didn't score, they ate 8:20 off the clock and flipped the field.