Philip Rivers could star in Sunday night special

Well looky here, we get another Sunday night game to tickle our fancy -- this time on NFL Network. It's another edition of one of the league's longstanding rivalries with the San Diego Chargers visiting the Oakland Raiders and played by the light of the moon. OK, so there will be some lights helping out, but it's a late-night football feature set to kick off at 11:35 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Don't miss it! Besides, now that "Breaking Bad" is over, what else are you going to watch? But now, what you're really here for ... a little fantasy matchup info.