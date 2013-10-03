Philip Rivers could star in Sunday night special

Well looky here, we get another Sunday night game to tickle our fancy -- this time on NFL Network. It's another edition of one of the league's longstanding rivalries with the San Diego Chargers visiting the Oakland Raiders and played by the light of the moon. OK, so there will be some lights helping out, but it's a late-night football feature set to kick off at 11:35 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Don't miss it! Besides, now that "Breaking Bad" is over, what else are you going to watch? But now, what you're really here for ... a little fantasy matchup info.
Analysis: The Raiders' defense isn't quite the pushover it has been in recent seasons, but that doesn't mean the Silver and Black is going to slow the Philip Rivers Express this week. The resurgent QB is approaching must-start status -- especially during bye weeks. Rivers has had a keen eye for Danny Woodhead and Antonio Gates lately, which makes that duo a quality fantasy option. The Chargers have had fits trying to slow quarterbacks, so Terrelle Pryor (back from his concussion) is a nice bye week option. Similarly, Denarius Moore could be a sneaky flex play. Keep an eye on Oakland's RB situation -- if Darren McFadden plays, you're reluctantly starting him. It's hard to say the same if Rashad Jennings gets the call.