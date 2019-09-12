Around the NFL

Philip Rivers 'at peace' with Chargers contract, future

Published: Sep 12, 2019 at 08:52 AM

The 2019 campaign has just begun and Philip Rivers is already eyeing 2020 and beyond.

On the most recent edition of the RapSheet + Friends Podcast, the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback spoke with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport about a number of topics including his current contract.

With Year 16 underway, Rivers, who's ranked No. 8 all-time in passing yards, reflected on the state of where things stand between him and Chargers general manager Tom Telesco.

Given how vocal players around the NFL have been in recent months about their deals, Rivers' comments should help fans stress less over his future in the navy blue and gold.

"I really just feel at peace about that. Tom and I had really good conversations throughout the last couple months. I think it's sincere, the both of us, really desire I'm still a Charger in 2020," Rivers told Rapoport. "I think that sincerity will make it all work out. Had it worked out before the regular season got started, I'd have been fine with it, but it didn't. Shoot, hey let's just wait and it kinda worked best for both sides to do that. I really feel good about it. I'm in a good place."

Rivers is in the final year of a four-year, $83.25-million contract extension he signed in August 2015. He kicked off his age-37 season with 333 yards, three touchdowns and a pick in a nail-biting season-opening overtime win over the Colts. Not a bad first act to follow-up 2018 when he tallied 4,308 yards, 32 TDs, made his eighth Pro Bowl and helped lead L.A. back to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Back in August, Rapoport reported that Rivers would likely play out his current deal and address the future after this season. Things appear to still be on that same track, and Rivers, who turns 38 on Dec. 8, seems perfectly fine with letting the hourglass run out before turning it over at the end of '19.

"I've always said handful of years, handful of years, handful of years, and I know you can't say that forever and I don't have an age number on it. But I'm at the point where I think one year at a time," Rivers said. "I'm excited about this season and I am looking forward to 2020 and then, after that, I don't know. Doing that for me, mentally, for my family, that's the most healthy way to approach it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 15

Richard Sherman could miss a couple of weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered in Thursday night's 28-22 win over the Eagles. The veteran corner is undergoing an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of the injury.
news

Jalen Hurts on struggling Eagles offense: 'I have to be better'

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts shoulders the blame for Thursday night's 28-22 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Thumb no problem for Tom Brady in Buccaneers' win over Eagles: 'Feel great'

Other than the tape that surrounded it, Tom Brady's injured thumb certainly didn't look to be a hindrance, as he got his Buccaneers off to a hot start that led to a 28-22 win over the host Eagles on Thursday night. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 6: What we learned from Buccaneers' win over Eagles on Thursday night

Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champs were able to sustain an Eagles comeback bid and salted away a victory on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Week 6 Thursday night inactives: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles

The official inactives for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) misses Panthers' practice, leaving Week 6 status in doubt

Christian McCaffrey did not participate in Carolina's Thursday practice due to his hamstring injury that has kept him out of action since exiting the Panthers' Week 3 win over Houston. The setback is not a good sign for his availability for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Ravens DC: Justin Herbert 'can throw a strawberry through a battleship'

﻿Justin Herbert﻿ has a strong arm -- strong enough to do the unthinkable, according to the defensive coordinator he's set to face this weekend.
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton met with Andrew Luck while recently pondering retirement: 'I almost hung it up'

T.Y. Hilton returned to practice Wednesday and could return to the playing field Sunday. After undergoing neck surgery just before the season, the Colts wideout was contemplating whether he'd return to the game of football.
news

Saquon Barkley frustrated to miss time with another injury: 'It doesn't make sense why it's happening'

﻿Giants RB Saquon Barkley﻿ entered the 2021 season eager to rewrite the story of his injury marred career. Six weeks into his fourth campaign, he's struggling, physically and emotionally, with another ailment.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Oct. 14

Daniel Jones' absence might only end up being a little more than two quarters of football. Giants coach Joe Judge told reporters Jones is progressing through the concussion protocol after sustaining a concussion in New York's Week 5 loss to Dallas, and Jones will practice in a non-contact session Thursday.
news

Washington to retire Sean Taylor's No. 21 on Sunday

The Washington Football Team is honoring one of its greatest to ever play the game. Washington will pay a special tribute to and retire the jersey number worn by the late Sean Taylor during a ceremony this weekend when the Football Team hosts the Kansas City Chiefs at FedExField.
news

Lamar Jackson: 'It was dope' to get a roughing the passer call after nearly two years

After a week spent talking about how he doesn't get them, Lamar Jackson received his first roughing the passer call of the season Monday night In Baltimore's win over Indianapolis. He appreciated the protection.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW