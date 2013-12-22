Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys flexed to 'SNF'

Published: Dec 22, 2013 at 01:57 PM
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The Dallas Cowboys are headed back to "Sunday Night Football" for a win-and-in Week 17 showdown.

The NFL announced Sunday night that the game between Dallas and the Philadelphia Eagles to decide the NFC East title was flexed into prime time. This is the third consecutive season that the Cowboys have played in the Sunday night regular-season finale, and this will be their third different divisional opponent. The host Cowboys are looking for their first division title since 2009.

The Eagles and Cowboys played in a similar do-or-die game to make the playoffs in 2008, with Philadelphia coming out on top.

The league also announced that both the Buffalo Bills-New England Patriotsmatchup and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saintsgame were moved to 4:25 p.m. ET. The NFL tries to ensure there are no competitive advantages based on time of game in Week 17, and thus, attempts to create a situation where every team has something at stake.

The Patriots game's change means that the Denver Broncos can't clinch home-field advantage in the AFC until they face the Oakland Raiders in the late afternoon. The final NFC playoff wild-card spot also will not be decided until the 4:25 p.m. ET games end.

As a result of the Bears' loss to the Eagles on Sunday, Chicago's Week 17 game against the Green Bay Packers will also move to 4:25 p.m. ET. The Bears-Packers clash will decide the NFC North.

No division titles have been clinched in the NFC. 

