Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys flexed to 'SNF'

The NFL announced Sunday night that the game between Dallas and the Philadelphia Eagles to decide the NFC East title was flexed into prime time. This is the third consecutive season that the Cowboys have played in the Sunday night regular-season finale, and this will be their third different divisional opponent. The host Cowboys are looking for their first division title since 2009.
The league also announced that both the Buffalo Bills-New England Patriotsmatchup and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saintsgame were moved to 4:25 p.m. ET. The NFL tries to ensure there are no competitive advantages based on time of game in Week 17, and thus, attempts to create a situation where every team has something at stake.
The Patriots game's change means that the Denver Broncos can't clinch home-field advantage in the AFC until they face the Oakland Raiders in the late afternoon. The final NFC playoff wild-card spot also will not be decided until the 4:25 p.m. ET games end.
No division titles have been clinched in the NFC.