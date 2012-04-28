Philadelphia Eagles to retire Brian Dawkins' jersey No. 20

The Philadelphia Eagles will retire safety Brian Dawkins' jersey No. 20 during a nationally televised Week 4 game against the New York Giants, team owner Jeffrey Lurie said Saturday.
"I don't know anybody connected to the fans of this city like Brian Dawkins," Lurie said at a news conference at Eagles headquarters.
Dawkins, 38, retired from the NFL on April 23. He signed a one-day contract to retire with the Eagles after spending the previous three seasons with the Denver Broncos.
"I enjoyed my time in Denver ... but I needed to come back," an emotional Dawkins said at the news conference while former Eagles teammates Donovan McNabb and Jeremiah Trotter, among others, sat nearby. Current Eagles quarterback Michael Vick also attended.