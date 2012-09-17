Philadelphia Eagles' stingy defense keys 2-0 start; Week 2 notes

The reality is, Schiano's point about never giving up has gotten lost. It is important, and his team will need to fight, this year and always. But there is a time to fight and a time to take a loss, tip your helmet and move on. The symbolic point of making the most of every single second is not as important as the real point of preserving the health of the multimillion-dollar assets of another team. It's just fair play. One can only imagine Manning stepping wrong and suffering an injury during the scramble. The outrage would have been real and warranted.