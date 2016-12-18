Philadelphia Eagles not planning to make big changes

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the team likely will not make any major changes this winter. This means that we can count on coach Doug Pederson being back for a second year.
"Coming into the season, they were expecting to be at least a year away, potentially even more," Rapoport mentioned on NFL GameDay Morning First. "There's a lot of reasons for that. First of all, take a look at what happened last offseason before Chip Kelly's final year. They were simply gutted of personnel. They knew they needed to beef up the kind of skill players they had. They knew they needed a quarterback. So they made the decision as an organization to actively rebuild, find a quarterback and avoid the 9-7, are we good enough, are we not type of thing. They wanted to start over and try to restock."
While a majority of Eagles fans would agree, this qualifies as news because some owners around the league are willing to bail on an experiment after just one season. It would be dangerous and ludicrous for the Eagles to dump Pederson a year after hiring him, especially after he hand-selected a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. The Eagles have had some bright moments this year despite the complete lack of a dependable wide receiver and, by all accounts, Wentz looks to be on his way to being a top-12 quarterback next season.
There is always an attractiveness to the unknown; could this year's coaching class deliver another Adam Gase? It's possible. But for a team with so much already in motion, changing coaches would be downright insane. The Eagles (5-8) have a chance to play some good football down the stretch against quality opponents with a lot to play for. Beating the Ravens (7-6) would go a long way toward quieting any discussion about the coach's future in Philly.