Philadelphia Eagles not planning to make big changes

"Coming into the season, they were expecting to be at least a year away, potentially even more," Rapoport mentioned on NFL GameDay Morning First. "There's a lot of reasons for that. First of all, take a look at what happened last offseason before Chip Kelly's final year. They were simply gutted of personnel. They knew they needed to beef up the kind of skill players they had. They knew they needed a quarterback. So they made the decision as an organization to actively rebuild, find a quarterback and avoid the 9-7, are we good enough, are we not type of thing. They wanted to start over and try to restock."