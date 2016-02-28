Philadelphia Eagles increase offer to Sam Bradford

It is funny how leverage works in the NFL, and at this point Bradford might have gone from a quarterback with almost none to a quarterback who will command a nice salary over the next four seasons regardless of where he plays. Bradford is similar to Ryan Fitzpatrick this offseason in that the best fit is clearly staying home, and the most money is there, too. But the temptation to test the market and jump-start those numbers is also there, albeit with a few quarterback-needy teams -- the Texans, Browns and 49ers -- that wouldn't necessarily know how to use them as well.