Philadelphia Eagles increase offer to Sam Bradford

Published: Feb 28, 2016 at 06:41 AM

The Philadelphia Eagles are increasing their offer to Sam Bradford.

The latest, via NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport:

"The Eagles met with Sam Bradford's agent, Tom Condon, this week and increased their offer on a long-term deal. The goal would be to get it done before he hits free agency, and Bradford, as he's said, has interest in returning. But don't expect a deal to get done until at least the anti-tampering period.

"That's one option for the Eagles, if they can find the right deal. The other option appears to be signing Chase Daniel in free agency then potentially trading for Nick Foles."

So basically, Bradford is the only option.

FOX Sports first reported an increase in cash.

Chase Daniel would be a tough sell at the start of the Pederson era, no matter how capable a starter he might be and no matter how well he knows the offense. A Foles trade, which would bring back the player they dealt for Bradford, would be looked at as an even more of a gaffe even if it fits with the theme of undoing everything Chip Kelly had done over the past two seasons.

It is funny how leverage works in the NFL, and at this point Bradford might have gone from a quarterback with almost none to a quarterback who will command a nice salary over the next four seasons regardless of where he plays. Bradford is similar to Ryan Fitzpatrick this offseason in that the best fit is clearly staying home, and the most money is there, too. But the temptation to test the market and jump-start those numbers is also there, albeit with a few quarterback-needy teams -- the Texans, Browns and 49ers -- that wouldn't necessarily know how to use them as well.

