Around the NFL

Philadelphia Eagles cut ties with Cary Williams

Published: Mar 03, 2015 at 04:11 AM

Cary Williams is out in Philadelphia.

The cornerback, who signed a three-year, $17 million deal back in 2013, will not be around long enough to enjoy the non-guaranteed money he was owed in 2015. He would have cost the team more than $8 million against the cap in 2015.

His release saves the Eagles roughly $6.5 million.

Immediately following his release, Williams appeared on WPEN-FM Philadelphia where he said the team did not even offer him the chance to restructure his salary. The 30-year-old played more than 1,000 snaps in each of his two seasons, though not with much success. Williams made some headlines early in his tenure for missing a few voluntary workouts.

The Eagles' secondary was every bit of a disaster last season and ultimately cost them in a season-deflating loss to the Cowboys. With Williams' release, Malcolm Jenkins is the only starting member left from the 2014 defensive secondary.

Think about that for a second. A team on the verge of the playoffs did not retain 75 percent of their defensive backfield.

Williams, a former seventh-round pick, could be a favorite to return to Baltimore, another team starved for depth in the secondary that could be looking for an affordable pickup.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down all the franchise tags and discusses where Ndamukong Suh will land. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns QB Joe Flacco to start vs. Rams; Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) ruled out

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been ruled out for Week 13 due to a concussion, ushering in Joe Flacco into the starting role for Cleveland against the host Los Angeles Rams.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans closing in on 10th straight 1,000-yard season 

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans needs 150 receiving yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the 10th consecutive season -- every year of his career since entering the NFL as a first-round pick in 2014.
news

Cowboys, Seahawks combine for fifth regular-season game with zero punts

The Cowboys and Seahawks combined to punt zero times in the 41-35 Dallas win. It marked the fifth regular-season game in NFL history with no punts, per NFL Research. 
news

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf's 'dominant' night not enough in loss to Cowboys

The Seattle Seahawks came up shy in Thursday night's 41-35 shootout loss in Dallas, but the offense broke out of its slumber, scoring touchdowns on five of the first seven drives before a late-game swoon sealed their fate. DK Metcalf led the losing effort with 134 yards and three TDs on six catches.
news

Cowboys' Dak Prescott silences critics with MVP performance: 'I have the pen, I have the paper and I'm the one writing'

Faced with two different eight-point deficits, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns to help will Dallas to a 41-35 shootout victory over the Seahawks. In doing so, he put his name front and center for MVP.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Cowboys' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys went back and forth with Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks, rallying for a 41-35 comeback win to remain perfect at home this season.
news

Week 13 Thursday inactives: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers on returning by Week 16: 'Anything's possible'

When asked Thursday if he thinks he possibly could return to the field by the New York Jets' Christmas Eve game against the Washington Commanders, Aaron Rodgers offered a vague but hopeful answer, saying, 'Anything's possible.'
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles-Seahawks Week 15 game flexed to Monday night; full Week 15 schedule revealed

Week 15's Philadelphia Eagles-Seattle Seahawks game will now be played on Monday, Dec. 18, taking the prime-time place of the previously scheduled Kansas City Chiefs-New England Patriots tilt.
news

Cardinals waive veteran TE Zach Ertz after request to be released

Zach Ertz's time in Arizona is over, at his request. The veteran tight end asked for and has been granted his release from the Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.