Philadelphia Eagles cut ties with Cary Williams

The cornerback, who signed a three-year, $17 million deal back in 2013, will not be around long enough to enjoy the non-guaranteed money he was owed in 2015. He would have cost the team more than $8 million against the cap in 2015.
Immediately following his release, Williams appeared on WPEN-FM Philadelphia where he said the team did not even offer him the chance to restructure his salary. The 30-year-old played more than 1,000 snaps in each of his two seasons, though not with much success. Williams made some headlines early in his tenure for missing a few voluntary workouts.
The Eagles' secondary was every bit of a disaster last season and ultimately cost them in a season-deflating loss to the Cowboys. With Williams' release, Malcolm Jenkins is the only starting member left from the 2014 defensive secondary.
Think about that for a second. A team on the verge of the playoffs did not retain 75 percent of their defensive backfield.
Williams, a former seventh-round pick, could be a favorite to return to Baltimore, another team starved for depth in the secondary that could be looking for an affordable pickup.
