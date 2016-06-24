Peyton will root for many NFL teams, Brock Osweiler

"I kinda look forward to this year being a fan of a lot of teams, people that I have connections with," Manning told reporters Friday. "I'll be pulling for Brock. Of course I'm going to be a huge New York Giants fan, but I'll be pulling for the Broncos and the Colts. I'll be pulling for Adam Gase and Jim Caldwell, the head coach of the Lions. Coaches and players I've played with and competed with. Being a free agent, if you will, this year, to be able to pull for a lot of teams.