 Skip to main content
Advertising

Peyton Manning to work out for Titans in Knoxville, Tenn

Published: Mar 17, 2012 at 03:01 AM

Peyton Manning passed his physical during a Wednesday visit with the Tennessee Titans and will work out for the team Saturday morning on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville.

Jonathan Hutton of the Titans Sports Network first reported the news Friday night via Twitter. WGFX-FM in Gallatin, Tenn., reiterated the report Saturday morning on the station's Twitter feed.

According to the report, the free-agent quarterback's workout is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. ET in Knoxville, Tenn. NBC affiliate WSMV-TV later reported the same information, via the Tennessean.

Manning, who worked out for the Denver Broncos on Friday in Durham, N.C., has told teams that he plans to make a decision on his future Monday or Tuesday, NFL Network's Albert Breer reported, citing league sources. The parameters of the five-year, $90 million contract that Manning signed with the Indianapolis Colts last August are serving as the starting point for negotiations on his next deal, a source with knowledge of the situation told Breer on Friday.

The teams in the running for Manning's services are the Titans, Broncos and San Francisco 49ers.

Both John Elway, the Broncos' executive vice president of football operations, and coach John Foxtook in Manning's Friday workout on the Duke University campus.

Elway was impressed with what he saw: "He threw the ball great and looked very comfortable out there. Watching him throw today was the next step in this important process for our team and Peyton. It was a productive visit and went well."

NFL Network's Michael Lombardi confirmed an ESPN report that 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman watched Manning throw at an undisclosed location Tuesday. Manning also underwent a medical evaluation Wednesday.

Arizona Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said Friday that Manning no longer was an option for his team, which would move forward with quarterback Kevin Kolb as its starter. Kolb was set to receive a $7 million roster bonus Friday, league sources told NFL Network's Albert Breer.

The Miami Dolphins were eliminated from contention when Manning told the team Thursday that he'd be looking elsewhere for his next landing spot, NFL.com's Jeff Darlington reported, citing multiple sources.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL's first medical summit brings collaboration on improving player safety

Figuring out the best ways to help players stay on the field is a collaborative effort for the league and its teams, so the NFL last month held a combined medical summit believed to be the first of its kind in any sport.
news

Rams LB Ernest Jones 'excited about the challenge without' Aaron Donald

It's altogether unlikely the Los Angeles Rams will ever truly fill the cleats of Aaron Donald -- and they certainly cannot be expected to do so in one offseason's worth of time. Nonetheless, Rams veteran linebacker Ernest Jones is eager to attempt it as L.A. gets to work on its first season without the surefire Hall of Fame defensive lineman since 2013.
news

Move the Sticks: Bust rate of first-round WRs, teams with must-do lists in draft

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

While you were sleeping: Texans QB C.J. Stroud 'was actually asleep' when Stefon Diggs news broke

Unsurprisingly, Texans QB C.J. Stroud is excited about the addition of Stefon Diggs to the WR room: "Just really excited to get to work with him"