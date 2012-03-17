Peyton Manning to work out for Titans in Knoxville, Tenn

Peyton Manning passed his physical during a Wednesday visit with the Tennessee Titans and will work out for the team Saturday morning on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville.
Jonathan Hutton of the Titans Sports Network first reported the news Friday night via Twitter. WGFX-FM in Gallatin, Tenn., reiterated the report Saturday morning on the station's Twitter feed.
According to the report, the free-agent quarterback's workout is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. ET in Knoxville, Tenn. NBC affiliate WSMV-TV later reported the same information, via the Tennessean.
Manning, who worked out for the Denver Broncos on Friday in Durham, N.C., has told teams that he plans to make a decision on his future Monday or Tuesday, NFL Network's Albert Breer reported, citing league sources. The parameters of the five-year, $90 million contract that Manning signed with the Indianapolis Colts last August are serving as the starting point for negotiations on his next deal, a source with knowledge of the situation told Breer on Friday.
Both John Elway, the Broncos' executive vice president of football operations, and coach John Foxtook in Manning's Friday workout on the Duke University campus.
Elway was impressed with what he saw: "He threw the ball great and looked very comfortable out there. Watching him throw today was the next step in this important process for our team and Peyton. It was a productive visit and went well."
NFL Network's Michael Lombardi confirmed an ESPN report that 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman watched Manning throw at an undisclosed location Tuesday. Manning also underwent a medical evaluation Wednesday.
Arizona Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said Friday that Manning no longer was an option for his team, which would move forward with quarterback Kevin Kolb as its starter. Kolb was set to receive a $7 million roster bonus Friday, league sources told NFL Network's Albert Breer.
The Miami Dolphins were eliminated from contention when Manning told the team Thursday that he'd be looking elsewhere for his next landing spot, NFL.com's Jeff Darlington reported, citing multiple sources.