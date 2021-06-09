Peyton Manning to be inducted into Broncos Ring of Fame

Call it the Summer of Peyton.

Peyton Manning is headed for Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, and it isn't the only high honor he's receiving this year. Manning has been elected as the 35th member of the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame, the team announced Wednesday.

"It comes as no surprise that Peyton Manning was unanimously elected as the 35th member of the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame," Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement released by the team. "His four seasons in Denver were marked by record-setting individual success and exceptional leadership that helped the Broncos to multiple Super Bowls and one of the winningest periods in team history.

"When Peyton arrived in 2012, his impact and standard was felt throughout our team, the entire organization and in the community. Coming back from a serious injury -- with a new team in a new city -- to not only win MVP but to have one of the greatest single seasons ever by any player was a remarkable feat.

"Peyton defined greatness as a Bronco. We're thrilled that he will now join the other Broncos legends as our newest Ring of Famer."

Manning, who will be inducted into the Ring of Fame this fall, was a unanimous selection.

Though Manning didn't spend the majority of his career with the Broncos, he made his four years in Denver count, leading the league in passing yards and setting the single-season passing touchdowns record in 2013 before winning a Super Bowl with the Broncos in the 2015 season and riding off into the sunset. Manning's arrival jump-started a Broncos team that was capable everywhere but under center, turning Denver into an instant contender in 2012 after the Broncos had lingered near the 8-8 mark for much of the previous half-decade.