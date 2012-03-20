Peyton Manning says he 'could go out' and play this Sunday

Published: Mar 20, 2012 at 09:28 AM

One of the biggest questions surrounding quarterback Peyton Manning has been whether he's healthy enough to play football. At a news conference introducing the new Denver Broncos quarterback on Tuesday, the four-time MVP tried to answer that question.

"Could I play a game this Sunday? Yeah, I could," he said, when asked if he'd be able to get on the field immediately. "I don't know if I could play as well as I would like, but yeah, I could go out there."

Manning, who is attempting to come back after multiple neck surgeries forced him to miss the 2011 season, said he was honest about his health with the teams that evaluated him since he parted ways with the Indianapolis Colts. He said he was encouraged that those teams weren't dissuaded from pursuing him.

"I've been very open with the Broncos, really all the teams, about my medical history, where I am, how I feel ..." Manning said. "I couldn't sell myself when it came to that. I had to let them tell me and decide this is something that they wanted to do. What was encouraging to me was that all the teams that took part in that process ... they wanted to go forward."

For his part, Broncos executive vice president of football operations John Elway said the team's medical staff "feel(s) great" about the quarterback's health, according to the Denver Post. "I don't consider it much of a risk," he said.

Manning did allow that he isn't quite ready to play up to his own high standards.

Instant Debate: Suddenly Super?

With Peyton Manning taking over behind center, did the Broncos just become AFC favorites? Our analysts weigh in. More ...

"I have a lot of work to do in getting to where I want to be from a health standpoint and learning this offense," he said. "This is going to take a ton of work."

He added that while it is too early for him to be 100 percent -- "It is March," he said; "I have a hard time reminding myself of that," -- he is excited to have a settled situation.

"I do know it was important for me to get into a facility and get back into my routine," he said. "I'm excited I can get back into a routine and get to work and hopefully that can get me on the right track."

Manning said he's even a bit optimistic that the time off will have left him "fresher," but he knows "what a challenge I'm in for."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 15

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Lions would meet with Pitt signal-caller Kenny Pickett next week.

news

Seahawks' Al Woods believes 'winning culture' will make up for loss of Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner

Veteran defensive lineman Al Woods cited the team's culture as the reason he's confident Seattle can keep winning despite the losses of Wilson and Wagner.

news

Broncos' Garett Bolles compares Russell Wilson to Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James

Denver Broncos left tackle Garret Bolles had high praise for Russell Wilson, comparing the QB to a trio of NBA Hall of Famers.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW