Peyton Manning's legacy and football longevity come into focus

Manning has, somewhat infamously, experienced playoff disappointments before. This was the ninth time a Manning-led team lost its first postseason game, an inerasable blot on an otherwise sterling résumé. But this latest defeat was startling to watch, with a quarterback who had seemed to turn back the clock just a few months ago now looking so ordinary against a defense that was decidedly not Seattle's. About midway through the game, as Manning missed on a series of throws to the deep sidelines -- Colts cornerback Vontae Davis acknowledged that Indy had mimicked Seattle's plan by taking away the middle of the field and forcing Manning to try those deep-sideline passes he no longer hits consistently -- it seemed to occur to everyone watching all at once: Were we witnessing Manning's final game? Would a great player, one of the greatest in history, want to keep struggling this way, so that the lasting image of him was not of his pinpoint accuracy and deciphering of defenses, but of his frustration?