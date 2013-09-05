Peyton Manning's arm strength better now, David Cutcliffe says

"Everything was literally a change for him," Cutcliffe said. "It was amazing to me that, not that he did what he did, but that he had the drive and the strength to push to get here. What people don't realize, he didn't just throw every day, this guy put himself through a bunch of pain. I ran him like I was running a freshman player in a conditioning standpoint. He was working on his core strength with our people in the weight room and training rom. Painful work."