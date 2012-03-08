Peyton Manning, RG3, Matt Flynn headline titillating QB carousel

I see Manning's decision coming down to Miami, Seattle and Arizona, and for the purposes of this column, I'm going to say Arizona lands him. The Bidwills will have to be aggressive and willing to spend some significant dough, particularly through incentives if Manning comes back performing anywhere near the way he has in the past. It's easy to see that Arizona's a great fit for No. 18. The NFC West is a traditionally weak division, making a playoff bid annually attainable. The Cardinals had great success with Kurt Warner at the tail end of his career. Head coach Ken Whisenhunt knows quarterbacks and has a strong relationship with Manning dating back to the early 2000s, when their relationship formed during Pro Bowl weeks. Larry Fitzgerald is a supreme talent, and while the offensive line could use some work, the young defense showed bite last season. The climate and relative anonymity of the desert are definitely to Manning's liking. There wouldn't be hordes of media following and chronicling his every move. Expectations might be somewhat tempered out there.