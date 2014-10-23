Peyton Manning not happy with scoreboard operator

Peyton Manning was up 14 points on his division rivals late in the fourth quarter during Thursday night's win, but he wasn't happy. At least not with the scoreboard operator.
Here's Manning screaming after a late false start when the crowd wasn't behaving to his expectations:
Manning was still not happy after the game.
"I have no problem with our fans. Our fans are great. I've got a problem with our scoreboard operator," Manning said. "I'm gonna have a little talk with him. I'm not sure what he's doing.
"He was playing music, showing people -- showing players dancing, getting the crowd fired up while we had the ball. I don't think we should be doing that. I don't think we should be showing their quarterback on the sideline. I thought that was kind of disrespectful. Our fans are great, our fans are loud, so the scoreboard operators ... it wasn't his best night."
If the scoreboard operator is this incredible team's biggest problem, you know things are going well.
