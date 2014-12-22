 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Peyton Manning looks all too human in loss to Bengals

Published: Dec 22, 2014 at 04:47 PM
Rosenthal_Gregg
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Peyton Manning has been so good for so long that he only seems interesting when he looks human. And he has looked very human for the last month.

Monday night's four interception letdown in a 37-28 loss on Monday Night Football will be the inspiration for a lot of bloviating over the next few weeks. His arm strength and football mortality will provide hot takes for days. And it's all fair fodder for a Broncos offense that is not quite right.

Here's what we know: Denver's passing game has not been the same since losing in New England in Week 9. Since joining the Broncos in 2012, Manning has had a quarterback rating under 90 only nine times in 47 tries. Five of those games have come in the last eight weeks.

It's too simple to say that Manning has "lost it" or simply can't push the ball down the field. His arm is obviously weaker, but he had a few pretty deep throws on Monday, including a 46-yard bomb to Demaryius Thomas. The week before against San Diego, Manning completed five passes that traveled at least 25 yards in the air.

The Broncos passing game has been effective in spurts lately, but it hasn't been the dominant force we're used to seeing. Monday night was a perfect example. For most of the first half, Manning was confused by the Bengals defense. He was not on the same page as his receivers and his passes fluttered too much. He finished the half with 88 yards, an interception, and zero points by the offense. That's unheard of for Manning in Denver.

Manning, who specializes in making dire in-game tweets look stupid, proceeded to pilot three consecutive touchdown drives after halftime to take the lead. Denver's playoff bye felt imminent. The "Andy Dalton can't win in primetime" stories were being prepped. And then Manning looked all too human again, throwing three more picks in the final frame.

There will be discussion about whether Manning's crushing interception with under just over two minutes left was his fault, or whether Demaryius Thomas should have flattened out the route. Would we be having this discussion if Dalton or Jay Cutler made the throw?

Manning made a confused pass while trailing away off his back foot. It was a terrible decision with no juice on it. He has been under pressure more often lately due to a shaky offensive line, and this was a panicked decision. There can be no arguing that.

"It was a bad throw," Manning said after the game. "I definitely picked the wrong guy to throw it to."

Perhaps the Broncos tell us how they view Manning with their recent gameplans. He threw for less than 250 yards in the previous games because the team was concentrating on the run game. They slowed down their tempo and ran fewer plays. They took some of the control out of Manning's hands.

This remains a wildly talented Broncos team that could still win the Super Bowl in part because of their excellent defense. But the Broncos are still trying to figure out what kind of offense they want, and what version of Manning they have. They are running out of time.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 16 game and breaks down the playoff picture. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Adam Thielen: 'Everything was stacked against' Bryce Young in rookie season with Panthers

Bryce Young battled through a rough rookie campaign. However, Carolina's Adam Thielen said that the QB's ability to keep his head on straight while everything around him essentially burned showed promise.
news

Sean McVay confirms Steve Avila will move from left guard to center on Rams' upgraded O-line

The Los Angeles Rams didn't enter the offseason planning to re-shuffle their interior offensive line, but that's how things unfolded. After multiple free agency moves, head coach Sean McVay had three stud guards and no center. The natural move, if unexpected at the outset, was to push Steve Avila from guard to center, where he played more than 1,000 snaps at TCU.
news

Free-agent RB J.K. Dobbins to visit Chargers on Thursday after being cleared for football activities

Free-agent running back J.K Dobbins could be in for a reunion with offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Dobbins is scheduled to visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Watch UNC quarterback Drake Maye's pro day live on NFL+ at 3:30 p.m. ET

Drake Maye will have his chance to throw on Thursday. After sitting out on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, the quarterback plans to work out for scouts at UNC's pro day, which can be seen live on NFL+ at 3:30 p.m. ET. 
news

Panthers agree to terms with pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney on two-year, $20 million contract

Jadeveon Clowney and the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a contract, the team announced Wednesday. Clowney, 31, returns to the Carolinas after 10 seasons in Houston, Seattle, Tennessee, Cleveland and Baltimore.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bengals EVP Katie Blackburn stresses patience with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins deals

Cincinnati Bengals exec Katie Blackburn recently discussed the pending contract negotiations with standout wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
news

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie compares Saquon Barkley's versatility to LeSean McCoy, Brian Westbrook

The Philadelphia Eagles are eager to see what Saquon Barkley will add to their offense. Owner Jeffrey Lurie this week compared the addition to former Philly greats LeSean McCoy and Brian Westbrook.
news

Art Rooney II: Steelers' offseason moves designed for team to 'get better as quickly as possible'

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said Tuesday from the NFL's Annual League Meeting that the goal is swift improvement after years of sputtering in the playoffs.
news

49ers CEO Jed York bracing for Brock Purdy's eventual massive pay raise: 'It's a good problem to have'

The San Francisco 49ers benefit from starting quarterback Brock Purdy coming dirt cheap as a seventh-round pick. Niners CEO Jed York knows that luxury won't last much longer. "It's a good problem when your quarterback is one of the highest-paid guys on your team and in the league," York told reporters Tuesday at the NFL's Annual League Meeting in Orlando via the Bay Area News Group.
news

Giants head coach Brian Daboll considering taking over play-calling for 2024 season

Following the New York Giants' offensive struggles in 2023, head coach Brian Daboll conceded Tuesday that he's considering taking over play-calling duties. "It's something I'm looking into," Daboll said via the team's official website. "I've been doing a bunch of research, but no decision has been made. I'm still going through that process, thinking about what we need to do."