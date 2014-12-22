Peyton Manning looks all too human in loss to Bengals

The Broncos passing game has been effective in spurts lately, but it hasn't been the dominant force we're used to seeing. Monday night was a perfect example. For most of the first half, Manning was confused by the Bengals defense. He was not on the same page as his receivers and his passes fluttered too much. He finished the half with 88 yards, an interception, and zero points by the offense. That's unheard of for Manning in Denver.