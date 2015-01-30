Around the NFL

Peyton Manning: I'm still trying to take some time

Published: Jan 30, 2015 at 05:01 AM

Peyton Manning has no concerns about passing his yearly physical on March 9, which will activate a $19 million salary for the 2015 season.

Instead, his decision regarding his future is purely mental.

"I haven't made a decision. I'm still trying to take some time to evaluate some things," Manning said Friday morning at the Bart Starr Award banquet.

Manning said playing in new coach Gary Kubiak's offense will not be a detriment, and that he's comfortable playing in any system except for the Wing T. He added that the season-ending loss to the Colts would not be a factor, either.

At this point, Manning seems to be in the exploratory phase, especially with Denver welcoming a new coaching staff. Manning met with Kubiak already and plans to sit down with Broncos exec John Elway when he returns from vacation. He wants to find out how he would fit into the scheme and if it's in his best interest long term. His ouster would obviously force Denver to scrap any existing plans on the offensive side of the ball.

As expected, he said his decision would hinge on his ability to "help the team win."

The short-term intrigue has provided an interesting subplot to one of the most anticipated Super Bowls in a decade. Many figured Manning would be here playing, which might also weigh on any eventual decision. Might he want one more Lombardi Trophy to seal his legacy, especially if Tom Brady wins a fourth?

On Thursday, Manning's father, Archie, said that a decision would come soon, but not before Manning had some time to detach himself from the game and truly ponder his options.

"I don't see this thing lingering. I am not into anything dramatic," Peyton said.

Since he's at the Super Bowl, still in the thick of things, that might mean we have to wait a little longer.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews Super Bowl XLIX and gives our picks for the big game. Watch the entire show (and Wess eat his softball pants) on NFL NOW.



