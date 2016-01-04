Peyton Manning: I can't take credit for a good handoff

"I don't know if I can -- sometimes those things are so easy to say after the fact because Ronnie made a good run and C.J. made a couple of good runs," Manning said, via the Denver Post. "I'm not sure that had much to do with me being in there. I think just that the execution was better in the second half. Up front, they gave some bigger holes to run the ball. I can't take credit for having a really good handoff, like I'm helping those guys hold onto the ball. I refuse to do that."