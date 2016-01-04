Around the NFL

Peyton Manning: I can't take credit for a good handoff

Published: Jan 04, 2016 at 01:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Upon Peyton Manning's entrance in the third quarter of Sunday's 27-20 victory over the San Diego Chargers, the Denver Broncos offense exploded.

Except it wasn't the passing game that came to life. The 20 second-half points were on the backs of runners Ronnie Hillman and C.J. Anderson. The duo combined for 212 yards on 30 carries (7.1 average). Manning meanwhile finished with five completions on nine passes for 69 yards.

Following the victory, Manning said he thought Brock Osweiler played well despite the team's five turnovers and wouldn't take credit for the offense's success in second half.

"I don't know if I can -- sometimes those things are so easy to say after the fact because Ronnie made a good run and C.J. made a couple of good runs," Manning said, via the Denver Post. "I'm not sure that had much to do with me being in there. I think just that the execution was better in the second half. Up front, they gave some bigger holes to run the ball. I can't take credit for having a really good handoff, like I'm helping those guys hold onto the ball. I refuse to do that."

Gary Kubiak said he hasn't made a decision on who will start in the Broncos' first playoff game in two weeks, but we find it difficult to believe he'd have put Manning in the game if he didn't plan on moving in that direction in the postseason.

While Manning wouldn't take credit for the run game success, he made several audibles in the second half that got the Broncos in the best running play to gash the Chargers' defense. When the general is making the right decisions, the soldiers are better positioned to dominate.

Manning's arm might not be what it was and he's had some disastrous games this season, but when it comes to the playoffs, are there any defensive coaches who would rather see Manning under center than Osweiler with a championship on the line?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Sept. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Rams' Cooper Kupp still looking to improve: 'The name of the game is being bigger, stronger, faster'

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is not satisfied with winning the receiving triple crown in 2021, and he's dedicated himself to being faster and stronger than last year as the team pursues another championship.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett 'just focused on getting better,' not QB1 announcement

If Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett knows whether it'll be him or Mitchell Trubisky starting under center in Week 1 against the Bengals, he isn't saying -- and isn't particularly worried about it at this point.

news

Longtime Bears president, CEO Ted Phillips announces he will retire after 2022 season

Following nearly 40 years with the organization and 23 in his current roles, Ted Phillips announced Friday he will retire as Chicago Bears team president and chief executive officer following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

news

Texans travel to Uvalde, surprise high school football team with new uniforms

Members of the Houston Texans traveled to Uvalde, Texas, this week to visit with the Uvalde High School football team ahead of its home opener Friday night.

news

Former lacrosse star-turned-WR Jared Bernhardt makes Falcons' initial 53-man roster

Jared Bernhardt has only been a football wide receiver since May but showed enough this summer to make the Falcons' initial 53-man roster.

news

Jets rookie corner Ahmad Gardner ready to earn 'Sauce' nickname

New York cornerback Ahmad Gardner is ready to earn his nickname. The rookie has gone by "Sauce" since childhood, but, much like his time at Cincinnati, Gang Green teammates are making him earn the nickname before it becomes a staple.

news

Giants WR Kadarius Toney 'ready to go' for season opener: 'I've got a lot to prove to myself'

Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney missed seven games in 2021, underwent a knee procedure early in the offseason that kept him out of spring practices, and has been dealing with an undisclosed leg injury during training camp that kept him out of preseason action.

news

Dak Prescott to Cowboys' doubters: 'Keep writing, keep talking. We're ready to go play'

The Cowboys famously haven't won multiple playoff games in a season or made the NFC Championship Game since 1995. Dallas also has not made it to the postseason in back-to-back campaigns since 2006-2007.

news

Giants release veteran LB Blake Martinez after two seasons

Blake Martinez's once-promising tenure with the Giants ended on Thursday when the team released him after two seasons.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE