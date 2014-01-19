Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos to play in Super Bowl

The Broncos had six straight scoring drives, then killed the clock to end the game after a late Patriots rally. New England dared the Broncos to run all day when the teams first met. This time, Manning and company didn't take the bait. They spread out the Patriots and picked them apart, especially after New England's best cornerback Aqib Talib left with a knee injury. It was a fitting end for a Patriots defense that hemorrhaged its best players all year.