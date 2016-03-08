Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson exit, and NFL marches on

Manning, who played in just two losing seasons, never seemed to get worn down by football. He revered -- his word -- it and all that it encompassed, including the preparation and the sense of community in the locker room. If you were around his teams during the postseason, he would inevitably ask about the coaching carousel that played out while he pursued another Super Bowl. In October 2014, after the Broncos had demolished the Jets, not long before Manning's physical decline began in earnest, he asked me what was going to happen to then-Jets coach Rex Ryan. When I told him I thought Ryan would probably be fired at the end of the season, Manning mused that maybe Ryan could become the Broncos' defensive coordinator if Jack Del Rio (the current Raiders coach, who was filling the coordinator slot in Denver at the time) got a head coaching job.