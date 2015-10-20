Peyton, Eli Manning surprise high schoolers during workout

Home is important for all players, even NFL superstars.
The Manning brothers -- two-time Super Bowl MVP (XLII, XLVI) Eli Manning and Super Bowl XLI MVP Peyton Manning -- recently returned to their roots and Isidore Newman School of New Orleans, La. It was here they presented golden footballs in honor of their participation in the NFL's Super Bowl High School Football Honor Roll program.
"High school football is so special to me. I grew up coming to Newman football games. Friday nights were exciting," Eli Manning said.
The Mannings visited Isidore Newman and surprised the football team during an early-morning weight room workout session. Both Eli and Peyton addressed students on what high school football meant to them, the life lessons they learned, what it meant to play in a Super Bowl and how proud they are to be Newman alumni. To cap off the visit, Eli and Peyton each presented a Wilson Golden Football to football coach Nelson Stewart.
"Every football player that's played at any level, but especially in a Super Bowl, can trace back to the high school he went to. They think about the hard work he put in to make it to that moment," Peyton Manning said. "We spent a lot of time out on that football field trying to help Newman win football games."
Isidore Newman School is one of fourteen high schools in New Orleans being honored in this program. Louisiana will receive 103 golden footballs and New Orleans will receive 20 golden footballs. The state receiving the most golden footballs is California. Top five states include: California (432); Texas (326); Florida (218); Ohio (155); and Pennsylvania (148).