Peyton, Eli Manning surprise high schoolers during workout

Published: Oct 20, 2015 at 11:24 AM

Home is important for all players, even NFL superstars.

The Manning brothers -- two-time Super Bowl MVP (XLII, XLVI) Eli Manning and Super Bowl XLI MVP Peyton Manning -- recently returned to their roots and Isidore Newman School of New Orleans, La. It was here they presented golden footballs in honor of their participation in the NFL's Super Bowl High School Football Honor Roll program.

"High school football is so special to me. I grew up coming to Newman football games. Friday nights were exciting," Eli Manning said.

The Mannings visited Isidore Newman and surprised the football team during an early-morning weight room workout session. Both Eli and Peyton addressed students on what high school football meant to them, the life lessons they learned, what it meant to play in a Super Bowl and how proud they are to be Newman alumni. To cap off the visit, Eli and Peyton each presented a Wilson Golden Football to football coach Nelson Stewart.

"Every football player that's played at any level, but especially in a Super Bowl, can trace back to the high school he went to. They think about the hard work he put in to make it to that moment," Peyton Manning said. "We spent a lot of time out on that football field trying to help Newman win football games."

Isidore Newman School is one of fourteen high schools in New Orleans being honored in this program. Louisiana will receive 103 golden footballs and New Orleans will receive 20 golden footballs. The state receiving the most golden footballs is California. Top five states include: California (432); Texas (326); Florida (218); Ohio (155); and Pennsylvania (148).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins receiving calls from teams interested in pick No. 6 in 2021 NFL Draft

The Dolphins, participants in two trades involving first-round picks in the lead-up to this month's talent selection, have received calls from teams looking to trade up to the sixth-overall pick, Ian Rapoports. Miami is considering such a move out of the spot.
news

Alex Smith would NOT be denied: Fighting spirit defined quarterback's 16-year NFL career

Sheer numbers never will be a sufficient resource for evaluating the cumulative impact of retiring QB Alex Smith. Jeffri Chadiha says the three-time Pro Bowler lifted three franchises -- and inspired NFL fans across the nation -- through the power of perseverance.
news

Seahawks DE Aldon Smith wanted for second-degree battery in Louisiana

An warrant was issued Monday for the arrest of Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith on a second-degree battery charge, the St. Bernard Parish (La.) District Attorney's Office announced.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid: 'Door always remains open' for possible Mitchell Schwartz, Eric Fisher return

The Chiefs starting offensive tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher earlier this offseason, but Kansas City head coach Andy Reid did not rule out a return for either player Monday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW