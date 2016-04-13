Peyton Barber offers long range fantasy dividends

Barber has proven that he runs tough, runs smart and puts maximum effort into every play even when he is not the ball carrier. Because of his lack of experience he will fall to the later rounds of the draft as is the case with most of the secondary tier of backs in this class. For fantasy owners, there is probably no reason to be clamoring for Barber in a redraft league until later rounds unless he lands in an ideal situation and projects to be a high volume early-down back (something we won't know until later this summer). His ability to consistently chew up yardage on early downs is likely where his fantasy production will come from. So keep an eye on this guy, because with a little bit of experience and a touch of refinement he could pay huge dividends down the line and will likely come as a steal in drafts -- both for real football and fantasy purposes.