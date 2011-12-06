Pettigrew apologizes for Lions' latest after-the-whistle penalty

"The referee on the sideline said, 'I stepped in-between two players and he didn't know that was me.' That wasn't what got flagged," Schwartz explained. "What got flagged was the fact that he was continuing an action after the snap. In that situation, you are in a 2-minute (offense) and you are down two scores. You need to get your butt back in the huddle and get the next play and not worry about getting the best of somebody that made a play."