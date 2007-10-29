Petrino, Hall meet to clear air over critical comments

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons coach Bobby Petrino met Monday with cornerback DeAngelo Hall, trying to sort out their differences over the release of defensive tackle Grady Jackson.
Both said they were ready to move on after getting together privately before practice.
"Obviously, you don't like to see some of those comments made," Petrino said. "I understand part of it, I guess. I certainly had a meeting with DeAngelo and we'll put it behind us and move on."
Hall openly questioned the direction of the Falcons (1-6) after Jackson was
A two-time Pro Bowler, Hall already was fined $100,000 this season for a sideline shouting match with Petrino during a game against Carolina. He wasn't disciplined for his criticism of Jackson's release, which he said made it look as though the team had given up on this season and already was looking ahead to 2008.
Hall said he was ready to put the incident behind him.
"Yeah, that's the game plan," he said.
Hall would not discuss specifics of the meeting with Petrino and vowed to speak to the media only after games for the rest of the season.
To fill Jackson's spot on the 53-man roster, the Falcons signed cornerback Brent Grimes off the practice roster. Defensive end Kevin Huntley was added to the practice squad.
