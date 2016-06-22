Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson is a true veteran now

"He has had a great camp," Carroll said, via the team's official site. "You guys have asked me, 'When's he going to arrive?' or 'How long is it going to take?' and all that, and I kept telling you, it's going to be down the road. It takes four, five, six years -- you don't know -- for these guys to develop. He has made a clear step ahead. His command is all-time. His ability to move defenders with his eyes to set up some things -- he's consistently doing that, almost unconsciously, he's so clued in. We saw him throw the ball all over the field throughout the offseason and he's been strong and accurate and really precise about stuff. He has had a great offseason.