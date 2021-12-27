Pete Carroll on Seahawks' loss to Bears: 'That was about as disappointing of a loss as we've had'

The Seattle Seahawks' first losing season since 2011 hit a new low Sunday as Pete Carroll's club blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead, falling 25-24 to the Chicago Bears.

"That was about as disappointing of a loss as we've had," Carroll said, via ESPN. "We were in control in so many ways in that game to go win it and put it away; we just never did and let them stay alive, and they found a way to make their plays. We had to do some stuff to give them that opportunity, and they took advantage of it, and give them credit. They've been struggling all year too, and it's a big win for those guys.

"I feel like I have to do more. In a time like this, I feel like I've got to find ways to help our guys more so that we don't get in a situation where we even give them a chance."

The loss officially eliminated the Seahawks from postseason contention and cemented Carroll's club to the cellar of the NFC West. It's the first time Seattle will land in the bottom of their division since they were in the AFC West in 1996.

Carroll was asked if he's surprised his players haven't responded to the adversity of the season.

"I'm taking it the other way," he said. "I'm taking it like I need to do better. I'm not calling [out] the players for not responding. I have to respond better. I've got to do more for them and help them more so. Maybe that's a coach's ego or whatever. But I don't mind holding myself in that kind of accountability. I've just got to find a way. I'm expecting our other coaches and the players to do the same thing. Everybody gives everything they have to give us every shot to be as good as we can possibly be. And it starts with me."

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Seahawks drove inside the Bears' 10-yard-line with a chance to retake a double-digit lead. But Russell Wilson was sacked trying to make a play. The 13 yards lost proved costly as Jason Myers missed a field goal helping spur Chicago's comeback.

"We've done it so many times," Wilson said of trying to make a play and taking a costly sack. "We've hit Tyler (Lockett) and other guys, and unfortunately, we weren't able to make that play. Then, obviously, the situation happens where we don't end up making it, but I was trying to play ball like I know how to do and always do and try to move around and just try to see if we can find a touchdown there."

Carroll took issue with the sack in a situation where three points could have been enough at that stage of the game.

"In that situation -- third down, in field-goal range, to go up by 10 -- we've got to get rid of the football," he said. "We can't take a sack there. We've got to take a look at what happened on that play again but that's what I'm talking about: I've got to get that done. I've got to get him to execute that way. I've got to get Russ to pull that off. I've got to get the coaches to make sure we've remind him well enough so that that didn't happen. You sail that out of the end one right there, kick the field goal."