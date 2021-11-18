Pete Carroll on Chris Carson (neck): 'I don't have a good update'

An underrated and overlooked constant for the majority of his five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Chris Carson has been dealing with a neck issue that's been somewhat overshadowed by Russell Wilson's finger injury and the team's overall struggles.

Carson's now missed five games in a row and head coach Pete Carroll had no positive update roughly a week removed from expressing optimism that the tailback could return.

"What I would say is he didn't make the positive progress that we would have hoped. We're still working with him. I don't have a good update for you," Carroll said Wednesday, via The Associated Press’ Tim Booth. "Just have to wait a couple more days and we'll have more."

Short on detail and optimism with his latest update, Carroll had conveyed hope of having Carson back ahead of Week 10's game against the Packers, but that doesn't seem to be the case ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Carson has been sidelined due to a neck issue that Carroll characterized as a long-term condition that can flare up. That description came prior to the Seahawks' Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams -- one in which Wilson was injured. Carson was a game-time decision ahead of the game and was inactive. Carroll has never given further detail on Carson's somewhat mysterious injury.

Since then, he's been placed on injured reserve prior to returning to practice last week. But he did not practice on Wednesday and has not been added to the team's active roster.