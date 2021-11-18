Around the NFL

Pete Carroll on Chris Carson (neck): 'I don't have a good update'

Published: Nov 17, 2021 at 08:10 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

An underrated and overlooked constant for the majority of his five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Chris Carson has been dealing with a neck issue that's been somewhat overshadowed by Russell Wilson's finger injury and the team's overall struggles.

Carson's now missed five games in a row and head coach Pete Carroll had no positive update roughly a week removed from expressing optimism that the tailback could return.

"What I would say is he didn't make the positive progress that we would have hoped. We're still working with him. I don't have a good update for you," Carroll said Wednesday, via The Associated Press’ Tim Booth. "Just have to wait a couple more days and we'll have more."

Short on detail and optimism with his latest update, Carroll had conveyed hope of having Carson back ahead of Week 10's game against the Packers, but that doesn't seem to be the case ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Carson has been sidelined due to a neck issue that Carroll characterized as a long-term condition that can flare up. That description came prior to the Seahawks' Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams -- one in which Wilson was injured. Carson was a game-time decision ahead of the game and was inactive. Carroll has never given further detail on Carson's somewhat mysterious injury.

Since then, he's been placed on injured reserve prior to returning to practice last week. But he did not practice on Wednesday and has not been added to the team's active roster.

Having rushed for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018-19, Carson's production dipped to 681 yards in 12 games last year. Through four starts this season, he's run for 232 yards and three touchdowns. Alex Collins (345 yards) has emerged as the Seahawks' leading rusher in Carson's absence, but the 30th-ranked Seattle offense is ranked just 22nd in rushing and could definitely use a boost.

Related Content

news

Week 11 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule says Cam Newton 'trending' toward starting vs. Washington

Cam Newton appears in line to make his first start. Coach Matt Rhule said it's "trending" toward Newton starting versus Washington on Sunday but added an official announcement won't be made until later in the week.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle): 'I'm pretty close' to returning vs. Seattle

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray participated in Wednesday's practice session after missing the past two games due to an ankle injury. Murray told reporters he's hopeful to play Sunday against the Seahawks.
news

Baker Mayfield: I'm 'probably the most beat up I've been,' but 'I don't think anybody gives a damn'

The Browns are going through it right now, both on and off the field. ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ said this week he's still stinging from the departure of his best friend, ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ Jr. Landry's banged-up quarterback, ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿, is also fighting through adversity that's more than just bruises.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff (oblique) didn't practice; Tim Boyle takes first-team reps

It's looking more likely that the Lions could have a new face at quarterback on Sunday against the Browns. Starter Jared Goff missed practice Wednesday with an oblique injury, giving way to Tim Boyle for first-team practice reps.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) won't practice Wednesday 

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters QB Lamar Jackson was sent home Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness. 
news

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) game-time decision vs. Patriots on 'TNF'

Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) will be a game-time decision versus the Patriots on Sunday, according to coach Arthur Smith.
news

NFL to implement heightened COVID-19 protocols leaguewide around Thanksgiving 

The NFL is implementing heightened protocols around Thanksgiving amid rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. That includes mandatory masking and testing all players and staff twice after the holiday, while encouraging clubs to offer testing for visiting friends and family.
news

Jets to start QB Joe Flacco vs. Dolphins; Zach Wilson still 'not 100%'

Mike White's run as the Jets' starting quarterback, for now, has come to an end. With injured rookie Zach Wilson continuing his recovery from a PCL sprain in his right knee, the club will turn to veteran ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ for Sunday's AFC East home game against the Dolphins, per Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 17

The Eagles activated the 21-day practice window for running back Miles Sanders. Sanders remains on IR after suffering an ankle injury in Week 7. Opening the practice window would allow Sanders to return this week if healthy.
news

Will NFL's upset trend continue in Week 11?

Big upsets have littered the landscape the past two weeks, with four teams entering the week without a winning record (.500 or lower) beating opponents that began the week in first place (or tied for first) in their division.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW