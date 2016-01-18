Around the NFL

Pete Carroll doesn't regret fourth-down attempt

Published: Jan 18, 2016 at 05:25 AM

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has been forced to explain some difficult tactical decisions in the postseason over the last year. Going for it on fourth-and-5 from the Carolina 18 with 2:22 remaining in the first half of Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Panthers should not have been one of them.

Various analytic sites have measured the success rate between 45 and 50 percent, and the Seahawks were trailing by 31 points. Still, Carroll was nice enough to stand at the podium after the game and admit that he'd be losing sleep -- for not nailing the attempt to go for it.

"I'll be kicking myself because we didn't convert on the fourth down in the first half," Carroll said, via 710 ESPN in Seattle. "Fourth-and-5. To make that a good decision you've got to win it."

Had Seattle kicked a field goal, it could have changed some of the parameters late in the game after the Seahawks stormed back. The Seahawks could have been down 31-24 instead of 31-21 on their final drive, which would have forced them to go for it and attempt a tying touchdown instead of a field goal to put them within seven at the 1:16 mark.

"We talked all about it," Carroll said. "I didn't want to give up the three points, but I thought we had a chance to make the fourth-and-5. I felt like we had a little momentum."

This isn't one he should agonize much about. The call was meant not only to try and erase the deficit, but get his offense back into the game emotionally. Seattle was down by more than 30 points on the road in a playoff game against the best team in football. Converting that certainly makes the second half different.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams HC Sean McVay on upset loss to 49ers: 'This was a humbling night'

While the Rams were ready to roll out the red carpet for two debuting stars, the underdog 49ers were hardly ready to roll over and showed it with a physical, run-based attack from the start that led them to a 31-10 upset. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 10: What we learned from 49ers' win over Rams on Monday night

While the Rams had two new stars make their debuts, it was the 49ers who owned Monday night. Buoyed by early takeaways and an impressive rushing attack, San Francisco upset Los Angeles.
news

Week 10 Monday night inactives: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

The official inactives for the Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Von Miller, Odell Beckham active for Rams vs. 49ers

Pass rusher Von Miller and wide receiver Odell Beckham are each active and set to make their Rams debuts on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on officials in shutout loss: 'They were a huge part of the game'

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll took particular objection with the officiating during his team's 17-0 loss to Green Bay on Sunday. 
news

Vic Fangio on Teddy Bridgewater-Darius Slay sequence: 'I would like to see Teddy at least make a play'

Teddy Bridgewater's Week 10 business decision has drawn the ire of Broncos fans and media pundits alike. On Monday, Vic Fangio expressed his opinion on the QB's actions.
news

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson could miss 'TNF' due to sprained ankle

Less than a day removed from enduring their worst loss of the season, the Falcons could find themselves without one of its best players on a short week.
news

Mike McCarthy handed out bottles of 'Monkey Butt' to motivate Cowboys ahead of Falcons game

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was back in his bag of motivational tricks ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero details just what McCarthy did 
news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt (hip/knee) avoided major injury; Minkah Fitzpatrick on COVID-19 list

The MRI on T.J. Watt's hip and knee injuries provided positive news for the Steelers pass rusher. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on NFL NOW that there is little if any structural damage to Watt's hip and knee, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to resume starting role vs. Jets in Week 11

Miami plans to re-insert Tua Tagovailoa into the starting lineup for its Week 11 game against the Jets.
news

Rams optimistic Von Miller (ankle) will play Monday night vs. 49ers

The Rams could receive a big boost on defense for Monday night's game against the 49ers with Von Miller expected to make his L.A. debut after missing Week 9.
news

Washington DE Chase Young out for rest of season with torn ACL

The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year will not finish out his sophomore season. Washington coach Ron Rivera said Monday defensive end ﻿Chase Young﻿ will miss the remainder of the year due to a leg injury suffered in Sunday's win.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW