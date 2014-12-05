Pete Carroll credits Seattle Seahawks' revival to crucial meeting

1) Bronco revival. Everything might not be totally fixed in Denver, but there's evidence now that the Rams loss might have actually been a good thing for the postseason viability of the 2014 Broncos. In that one, the staff (and Peyton Manning) called 56 pass plays against just 10 runs, and the results were dreadful -- the point total (7) was the lowest of the three-year Manning era in Colorado. And that served as a powerful motivator for the Broncos to try and reprise what John Elway's plan has been all along: to build a team around Manning resembling the clubs with which No. 7 won championships in the late 1990s. So, since the Rams loss? The Broncos went 36:35 pass-to-run against the Dolphins and 35:45 pass-to-run against the Chiefs (total: 71 passes, 80 runs). Those were the fifth and sixth games this season in which Manning failed to throw for 300 yards. The Broncos are 6-0 in those games, after going 3-3 in such games last season. And if you want a good example of the team's commitment to the run, look at the Broncos' first six plays after the Dolphins went up by 11 with 2:11 left in the third quarter two weeks ago: pass, run, pass, run, pass, run. If you talk to people there, that was no accident. Yes, C.J. Anderson has been a revelation to some degree. But this is philosophical as much as anything. Even down by double digits late, offensive coordinator Adam Gase, Manning and Co. stuck to the plan. Being able to do that might not make the Broncos more impressive on the Monday morning highlights, but history shows it should make them more effective when it really counts.