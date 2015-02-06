Pete Carroll admits he cried after Super Bowl loss

Less than two days after losing Super Bowl XLIX, Pete Carroll finally came to grips with Seattle's epic defeat on the big stage.
The Seahawks coach admitted during his Thursday appearance on NBC's TODAY show that he broke down crying in bed on Tuesday morning thinking back upon the 28-24 loss.
"There was a break where I allowed all of the rush of it to hit, and really in essence just sharing the energy of what everyone else is feeling," said Carroll, who recalled that tears welled up at exactly 4:50 a.m.
Carroll told host Matt Lauer that all his focus before that point was channeled toward helping his players and coaches through the struggle.
"Immediately, I mean within the instant of the turnover, the gravity of what just happened I understood, and there's only a second or two before you stand up and start looking ahead and getting ready for what's coming," Carroll said. "I had to get myself in the right place so I could do a really good job for everybody."
Both Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson deserve credit for their willingness to talk about the loss from all angles. Wilson's response, especially, as a young quarterback has been impressive, helping to refocus a team that we still see as the No. 1 challenger to New England's throne next autumn.
